Dog Waiting for Cuddles at Office Door Breaks Hearts As Nobody Stops

A dog named Lola has melted hearts all over the internet after a video of her sitting by a door waiting to be petted went viral on social media.

The clip was shared on TikTok on Sunday by the dog's owner, who lives in Lichfield in England, under the username Lola.thestaffy,

The video shows Lola sitting by a glass door in an office—wearing a bright green collar that says "FRIENDLY"—looking outside, waiting for a passerby to stop and pet her.

The post comes with a caption that says: "Lola sits at our office doors… all day long… waiting for someone to stop and give her some love. But nobody does. She even wears her "friendly" collar. Why they not love me mum?"

According to the American Kennel Club dogs are very social creatures, who need to socialize every day, but just how much time with people do they need?

They suggest that the amount of time each dog needs is specific to their breed, size and overall health. In general, dogs should get at least two hours of dedicated social time with humans or other dogs on a daily basis, which doesn't have to be consecutive, and can be broken up into chunks of time over the course of the day.

The video quickly attracted animal lovers from across the platform, receiving over 1 million views and 133,600 likes so far. Many had suggestions for Lola's owner.

One user, Ard_Rhena, commented: "Try putting a sign… maybe people are just trying to be respectful by not opening the door."

And Angel the husky said: "I wouldn't just open and pet a pup unless I was going into the shop."

Dianaofthehunt said: "Put a sign in the window 'My name is Lola & I love hugs & pets! Please feel free to come say hello to me!'"

Vanessa Carvalho wrote: "YOU WAIT LOLA IM COMING. PORTUGAL DOESNT NEED ME. YOU NEED ME."

Renegade7567 added: "YOU WAIT RIGHT THERE LOLA I'M ON MY WAY."

Another user, Vesper, commented: "Prop door open and add a baby gate so people can reach in. They think cause the door is closed to just keep walking."

And Coltin said: "I'm never afraid of the dog, I'm afraid I'll get yelled at for trying to pet the dog. It's happened I never tried again."

Minister of Magic wrote: "My brother lives in Lichfield. I'm demanding him to come fuss and love her!"

Newsweek reached out to Lola.thestaffy for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.

