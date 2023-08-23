A dog who needed to have one of its front legs amputated after being struck by a hit-and-run driver has inspired many people online.

Dogs can be incredibly adaptive in difficult circumstances and this Labrador has shown himself to be an inspiration over how he has coped with such a huge change in his life.

In a viral TikTok video, user tres_brown_dogs explained how Labrador Michael was hit by a car and now lives with three legs.

A stock image of a Labrador. Michael was praised online for adapting quickly to his leg surgery and amputation. Getty

A caption on the video read: "Michael was hit by a car and we were waiting to be amputated. He took the **** off. Now with three legs, he acts like nothing happened."

The clip showed Michael limping along following an operation on his right front leg, but still seemingly ready to play.

Seconds later, Michael raced to play with another dog, having either forgotten or not minding that one of his legs was bandaged up.

Michael's owner has since shared video updates that show the Labrador has undergone an amputation and is continuing to live a happy life.

According to the American Pet Products Association (APPA), Americans spent an estimated $35.9 billion on vet care and product sales in 2022.

The APPA also stated that an estimated $136.8 billion was spent on the U.S. pet industry in 2022.

It also found that in 2023, there are an estimated 65.1 million dogs that are owned as pets across the country. This makes them the most popular pet in the U.S.

Since being shared on August 1, the video has attracted around 7.1 million views and some 1 million likes.

The majority of people who commented on the post praised the dog's persistence and strong spirit.

TikTok user Sophia_sample said: "I swear labs are unstoppable. Ours was hit by a car, was three-legged and did absolutely everything. She swam all the time."

Ellie Bowers added: "Animals adapt so well. It always surprises me. I hope he's feeling much better. I'm sorry he was hurt."

LoveMail commented: "Dogs don't think about what they don't have. They make what they have work."

While MmmBologna posted: "Dogs are just so good at adapting super fast, whenever I see three-legged dogs, they act like they're not missing a whole limb. Nothing stops them."

