Dog Waits for Neighbor's Puppy at the Fence Every Day—'The Sweetest Thing'

A dog patiently waiting to greet the neighbor's new puppy every day is melting hearts online.

In the cute clip shared by TikTok user @jarrahtheredheeler, cattle dog Jarrah is excitedly waiting by the garden fence for the newcomer.

All of a sudden, the Red Heeler's ears shoot up, and a tiny puppy comes leaping across the yard toward her. Spotting her new friend's approach, Jarrah drops down to the pup's level, her tail wagging wildly.

"Our neighbors got a puppy two weeks ago and these daily fence [greetings] are the cutest," Jarrah's owner wrote alongside the video. "[It's] the sweetest thing."

TikTok users agreed, with the adorable footage receiving almost 150,000 views.

Although some dogs—like Jarrah—love puppies, others view them as tiny terrors. When introducing your dog to a puppy, it's important to take precautions so as to avoid chaos.

Whether your neighbor has a new puppy or you're considering adding another dog to your family, the American Kennel Club recommends beginning with a controlled introduction in a neutral outdoor area.

One example is taking both dogs for a walk side-by-side, with a different person handling each canine to prevent unwanted behavior. If it's going well, owners should notice signs such as sniffing each other's butts, yawning, and a "play bow"—in which a dog's tail goes up while their head goes down, like Jarrah's in the video.

Fans of the pooch pals predicted a life-long friendship between Jarrah and the neighbor's puppy, with Cath dubbing the pair "BFFs."

"That is absolutely adorable," said user1965360192099. "They need a play date," wrote Foxy St Claire. "SLEEPOVERS. Yippee," said nolahollitt.

"I love that dogs make friends," commented Shelley Dog mom. "What a joy to watch," said christinejuliecon.

Aussieproud suggested adding a gate so the duo "can play," while Fugglestone red said, "We need to see them together without the fence."

In the comments, @jarrahtheredheeler said they planned to schedule a playdate when the puppy is a little older. "They've had a meeting, with Jarrah on a lead, but she's a bit full on and plays too rough for him right now," they explained.

"[The puppy] is just not quite ready for the crazy Heeler energy yet."

