Dog Waits for Neighbor's Puppy at the Fence Every Day—'The Sweetest Thing'

A dog patiently waiting to greet the neighbor's new puppy every day is melting hearts online.

In the cute clip shared by TikTok user @jarrahtheredheeler, cattle dog Jarrah is excitedly waiting by the garden fence for the newcomer.

All of a sudden, the Red Heeler's ears shoot up, and a tiny puppy comes leaping across the yard toward her. Spotting her new friend's approach, Jarrah drops down to the pup's level, her tail wagging wildly.

A dog looking through a garden fence
A stock photo of a dog looking through a garden fence. Jarrah has been patiently waiting to greet the neighbor's new puppy every day for the last two weeks. Jevtic/iStock/Getty Images Plus

"Our neighbors got a puppy two weeks ago and these daily fence [greetings] are the cutest," Jarrah's owner wrote alongside the video. "[It's] the sweetest thing."

TikTok users agreed, with the adorable footage receiving almost 150,000 views.

Although some dogs—like Jarrah—love puppies, others view them as tiny terrors. When introducing your dog to a puppy, it's important to take precautions so as to avoid chaos.

Whether your neighbor has a new puppy or you're considering adding another dog to your family, the American Kennel Club recommends beginning with a controlled introduction in a neutral outdoor area.

@jarrahtheredheeler

The sweetest thing!! #redheeler #redheelerpuppy #cavoodle #puppytiktok #puppylove #heeler #heelersoftiktok #heelertok

♬ On Top Of The World - Imagine Dragons

One example is taking both dogs for a walk side-by-side, with a different person handling each canine to prevent unwanted behavior. If it's going well, owners should notice signs such as sniffing each other's butts, yawning, and a "play bow"—in which a dog's tail goes up while their head goes down, like Jarrah's in the video.

Fans of the pooch pals predicted a life-long friendship between Jarrah and the neighbor's puppy, with Cath dubbing the pair "BFFs."

"That is absolutely adorable," said user1965360192099. "They need a play date," wrote Foxy St Claire. "SLEEPOVERS. Yippee," said nolahollitt.

"I love that dogs make friends," commented Shelley Dog mom. "What a joy to watch," said christinejuliecon.

Aussieproud suggested adding a gate so the duo "can play," while Fugglestone red said, "We need to see them together without the fence."

In the comments, @jarrahtheredheeler said they planned to schedule a playdate when the puppy is a little older. "They've had a meeting, with Jarrah on a lead, but she's a bit full on and plays too rough for him right now," they explained.

"[The puppy] is just not quite ready for the crazy Heeler energy yet."

Newsweek reached out to @jarrahtheredheeler for comment via Instagram.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? We want to see the best ones! Send them in to life@newsweek.com and they could appear on our site.

