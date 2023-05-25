Laughter as Dog Walks in With Entire Roast Chicken—'Provide for the Family'

A social-media video of a beagle dog walking towards its home with a barbecued chicken in its mouth has left the internet in hysterics.

The newly viral TikTok post was posted on May 3 by @AmyAddo, and has been viewed over 315,000 times. It captures the moment when a cream-shaded beagle named Roxy locks eyes with her owner in the garden, while holding the chicken in her mouth.

The pet registry American Kennel Club (AKC) writes on its website that it's safe for dogs to eat chicken but warns against adding to the meat any of the seasonings and sauces that a human would enjoy. "Considering how many dog foods contain chicken as an ingredient, it's a safe bet that you can feed your dog chicken. In fact, it's a good source of protein, and cooked chicken can even be substituted for or added to his regular meal," the AKC writes.

A stock image of a dog with its tongue out over a plate of chicken. The viral TikTok video shows Roxy the beagle walking home with chicken in her mouth, much to her owner's surprise. Getty Images

"Yeah, hi mum, not great that I've escaped today, but I've returned home with a barbecue chook, which I'm pretty happy about," says an auto-generated voiceover pretending to be Roxy the dog. The video has been captioned: "Gotta provide for the family."

The TikTok clip then reveals that the dog had snuck under her garden fence with the chicken in her mouth, but audiences aren't told how Roxy had managed to get the meat in the first place.

"I know what you're thinking, how did I get it under the fence. I can't believe it fit either, I'm pretty stoked about that, but yeah just providing for the family as good dogs should," the clip reveals.

What Do the Comments Say?

The video has been liked by more than 35,000 viewers to date. It's the only clip that had been posted to @AmyAddo's account. More than 200 TikTok users have shared their amusement at the funny viral moment in the comments section below.

"Why can't my pets ever bring me a BBQ chook?" one user wrote under the post.

"Just out there providing for her family, saving $$ where she can to help with inflation," another added.

A third TikTok user commented: "This is the most beagle thing I've seen on the internet."

"Beagles! Ours used to scale the fence and when we got an invisible fence he knew how fast to run through it to not get zapped," shared a different user.

