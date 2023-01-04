A dog looking mournfully at his owner through a window in the back door has had the internet in stitches. Owner Becca filmed her Vizsla, Archie, staring through the window while the caption reads: "When you finally buy a house and get your dog his own backyard but he refuses to enjoy it by himself and just wants you outside with him."

One user commented, "Hmmm I think somebody needs to adopt a dog for their dog" while another said, "He needs a sibling obviously."

Getting a second dog can be beneficial to your pooch, keeping them company when you go out, and potentially offering comfort and stability. However, there are important things to consider when thinking about adding to your canine family.

The American Kennel Club (AKC) says one of the worst reasons to get a second dog is if your dog is fearful and you want it to be less neurotic.

"The problem with that reasoning is that dogs can pass their anxieties on to another dog, so then you have two fearful dogs. Work on your dog's behavior issues first, and then decide if you want to add to your pack," they say.

The AKC advise that if you do decide a second dog is right for you it's best when introducing them to "let the dogs interact safely with the use of a crate or pen. Alternate with one dog in and one dog out. The crate or pen makes it easy for a dog to visit, but walk away when he's had enough. Always supervise, even with this setup.

"During this process, watch for stiff posture, lip lifting, and staring—behaviors that can precede growling and snapping. If you see these warning signs, give the dogs a break before trying again."

Commenting on the TikTok video Bigbrad said: "Our dog spent the first two and half years of his life in an apartment. We bought our house 5 years ago and he still wants one of us to be out with him."

Raquel commented: "Ugh bought a house with an acre for the dog. He immediately sits and crys at the door if im not out there!"

Jen76b wrote: "My dog will scratch at the door from outside and when I open he just stares at me…I assume he wants company too."

