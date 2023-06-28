Dog Walking With One Human Slipper Delights Viewers: 'Playing Cinderella'

A Weimaraner called Dutch has delighted viewers on the internet after a video of him walking around the house wearing a single slipper went viral on social media.

In the clip, shared on TikTok in May by the dog's owner under the username Ms_zwaal, the 14-year-old dog is seen stumbling around with one of his owner's slippers stuck on his back paw, just walking away as if nothing was out of the ordinary.

"He stepped into a slipper and walked around unbothered," Dutch's owner wrote over the cute video. They added in the caption: "He's well taken care of. He's our old guy and has a tumor in his spleen and liver. My first baby."

Stock image of a Weimaraner dog. A Weimaraner went viral on TikTok after walking around unbothered with its paw stuck in his owner's slipper. Getty Images

Weimaraners come from the dense forests of Germany's Weimar region and were originally bred to hunt bears, boars, and other large game, according to the American Kennel Club (AKC).

While their typical color is gray, at birth Weimaraners' fur is actually covered in stripes, which will fade entirely after just a few days. They are also born with blue eyes that turn to light amber or gray. The dogs are known as "Gray Ghosts," which is due in part to their color, but also to their hunting style, which is described as stealthy and catlike.

The video, which is the first one that Ms_zwaal has ever posted on their account, quickly gained popularity on social media. It has so far received over 606,100 views and 65,900 likes on TikTok.

One TikTok user, Mama__meooowwwwwwwww, commented: "Well at least they match his outfit."

Dogthropology said: "playing cinderella," and user1055049081775 agreed, writing, "He's looking for the other sandal."

Dee wrote: "that's my son when I call him to help me with the groceries. 1 sandal and sock because he couldn't find the other one."

Another user, Tanesa commented: "The other dog looking at him like."

Cindy Ox said: "It's just gonna be a part of him from here on out."

OperaMartian added: "I'm crying!!!! Oh, this puppy is a gem! I hope you have many more years with him."

Riller Beshires wrote: "He needs a purse to match."

Newsweek reached out to Ms_zwaal via TikTok for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.