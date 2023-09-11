Tears As Dog Cries With Joy at Airport After Being Reunited With Owner

Owning a dog is a huge responsibility, but there may be times when owners are forced to leave them with a trusted person, which is never easy.

One TikTok user had an emotional reunion with her dog after being away traveling when her mother brought her pet to the airport to greet her. "POV: your mom brought your dog to the airport to welcome you back home," reads the text.

In the footage, which has more than 1.9 million views, Camille (@ds.camille) can be seen walking through the airport as her dog recognizes her and runs right towards her, visibly excited and making small whining noises.

A stock image of a dog waiting in an airport. A woman has captured an emotional reunion with her dog after being away. damedeeso/Getty Images

As her dog runs towards her, there is an audible "awwww" from the watching crowd.

Leaving a beloved pet is always hard, whether it's for a holiday, or just for an evening, but do they miss us?

"Your dog will naturally miss you when you go on holiday," reports Hunters Lodge, a kennel and cattery in the U.K. "They are one of the few pets that are capable of feeling love in the same way as humans. They also feel it's their job to protect you and their anxiety levels can rise when you're not around as their sense of purpose disappears."

Dogs thrive off routine, and when that routine is disrupted it can sometimes cause stress and anxiety.

"Evidence suggests that the behavioral change is due to their altered routine and anxiety," says Hunter's Lodge,

"Your dog does love you and associates you with their current lifestyle. You provide food, exercise and a warm, loving home, in return, they provide protection (or so they think). Their routine will be disrupted and they may become anxious because you're not there. They may even panic, wondering where their next meal is coming from."

Users on TikTok loved the sweet video. "Australian shepherds are so close to their owners. I can't imagine how much your dog kissed you," said one user.

"My dog was there when I arrived home after a month away. She refused to acknowledge me," shared another.

"The humans watching and saying 'awwww' is so cute," wrote a third user.

Newsweek reached out to @ds.camillie via TikTok for comment.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.