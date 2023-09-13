Tech & Science

Your Dog Knows Where You Hid Food

By
Tech & Science Animal Cognition Dogs Wolves Intelligence

Despite your best efforts to hide away your dog's favorite treats, it may still figure out where you put them.

Both dogs and wolves are capable of finding food hidden by a human if they watched them hide it, according to new research published in the journal PLOS ONE.

This indicates that dogs and wolves remembered where the human hid the food, rather than relying solely on their smell to track down the treats.

dog food
Stock image of a dog hunting for food. Researchers have found that dogs and wolves are better at finding hidden food if they saw it being put away, indicating they are capable of social learning. ISTOCK / GETTY IMAGES PLUS

In the experiments, the researchers tested the ability of nine timber wolves and eight mongrel dogs to find four, six or eight hidden stores—or caches—of food, both after observing a human hiding it and not observing the storing process.

They found that both found the first five caches more quickly and with less searching if they had watched the food being hidden than if they hadn't.

"We found that both wolves and dogs retrieved more caches and were more efficient for the first few caches if they observed the hiding than in the control condition, suggesting that they did not simply rely on scent to find the rewards," the authors wrote in the paper.

This research reveals that dogs and wolves are capable of observational spatial memory, a form of social learning, which is when an animal learns via watching another animal, or by interacting with the animal. This behavior is a marker of intelligence in an animal and has been observed in a variety of species.

This observational spatial memory, or "the ability to remember the location of food caches made by others after having observed the hiding process," as the authors describe it in the paper, requires the animal to be able to utilize object permanence skills, being able to remember items that are out of view. It has been observed in several corvid species, including ravens, jackdaws, and pinyon jays.

It is possible that the dogs and wolves were also relying on their sense of smell to find the food.

dog looking food
Stock image of a dog sniffing out food. ISTOCK / GETTY IMAGES PLUS

"Although it is clear that the animals benefited from the demonstrations, we cannot conclude that all food items found in the test sessions were remembered from the hiding process as also indicated by the fact that later caches were not recovered faster in the test than control trials," the authors wrote.

"The fact that we found high retrieval rates in the control trials support the conclusion that also odor cues were used to find the caches."

Both dogs and wolves got increasingly better at finding the hidden food as the experiment went on.

"Not surprisingly, the wolves and the dogs improved their efficiency in retrieving caches over the course of the experiment. While they were rather good at finding four caches from the beginning on, they achieved a similar success rate with the eight caches in the later trials with increasing experience, the authors wrote.

"These results show that both wolves and dogs remained motivated to look for caches throughout the experiment, and indicate that over time, they developed a better search strategy."

wolves
Stock image of a group of grey wolves. ISTOCK / GETTY IMAGES PLUS

The authors also found that the wolves were more effective at finding the hidden food, both when they saw the hiding process and when they didn't.

"Interestingly, wolves outperformed dogs irrespective of whether the caching could be observed or not. We suggest that this result is due to a difference in motivation/persistence between wolves and dogs rather than observational spatial memory," the authors wrote in the paper.

This may be because of the altering of traits in dogs during domestication, including persistence and food-related motivation.

"While domestication probably affected dogs' willingness to adjust to humans, the results of the current study collaborate previous findings suggesting that cognitive abilities do not differ very much between dogs and wolves," the authors wrote.

"In conclusion, our results corroborate our hypothesis that both wolves and dogs possess OSM (observational spatial memory) and that wolves and dogs differ in other traits such as persistency and motivation to try to solve food-related challenges."

Do you have a tip on a science story that Newsweek should be covering? Do you have a question about dog intelligence? Let us know via science@newsweek.com.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 22
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 22
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC