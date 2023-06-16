German Shepherd Refusing To Believe There's No More Steak Delights Internet

Dogs love food, fact. And two German Shepherds have gone viral on TikTok for their love of steak in a video with over 117,000 views at time of writing.

In the video posted by @ candace_noelle_levi, two German shepherds can be seen walking around a kitchen in search of more steak. The two dogs, named Noelle and Levi are repeatedly told there is no more steak, despite their vocal protestations. At one point, Levi just stares out the counter with his mouth open trying to manifest some more food.

"Look up 'stubborn' in the dictionary- you'll see this guy," reads the caption.

"He's like yeah there is. I can still smell it," commented one user.

A stock image of a dog and a steak. Steak can be a good human treat for dogs, but there is a debate about how it should be served. Zontica/Getty Images

Should I Cook My Dog a Steak?

Steak is a popular treat for dogs, but there is a lot of debate on the internet about how often they should be given it, and whether it should be on the bone, raw, with fat, or cooked.

"Yes, dogs can eat steak. Steak is packed with protein which provides dogs with energy. It has essential vitamins and minerals that spport various organ functions," report the website Can Dogs Eat It.

"Steak is an excellent source of protein that your dog needs for energy, muscle development, and cell repair," they add. "Steak contains B vitamins, omega-6 fatty acids, iron, phosphorous, zinc, and selenium, which support a dog's blood cell production, brain function, and boost the immune system.

They warn against serving your dog cooked steak on the bone, "as the cooked bone can splinter and cause mouth and throat injuries. It can also puncture the dog's intestines."

Animal advice site The Dog People suggests the best way to give your dog steak is to cook medium and cut it into bite-sized pieces after removing the fat.

Steak fat can cause digestive issues for dogs as they struggle to process it, according to Pet Helpful, and they might suffer with diarrhea, vomiting, and fever. Other issues can include pancreatitis and weight gain.

Some people feed their dog a raw diet sometimes call BARF, bones and raw food and believe that raw bones with meat and fat left on are good for dogs. "Why? Because they are easily digestible and will not splinter like cooked bones," say the American Kennel Club (AKC), "Some of the popular types of bones fed on the raw diet are beef tails or necks from poultry and are usually available from your local butcher. One disadvantage about raw bones is that they can carry bacteria like salmonella or e-coli and can spoil in a few days if not eaten."

Whatever you choose to feed your dog, consult your veterinarian if you're not sure, or notice any changes in your dog's behavior.

Users on TikTok loved the video.

"They can smell the cutting board! The nose knows!! Lotsa good licking yet!," said one user. "Levi is straight up trying to manifest steak out of thin air," said another.

