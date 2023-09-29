Heartwarming

Dogs' Expressions Before and After Being Given Compliments Delight Internet

By
Heartwarming Dogs TikTok Love Pets

A dog owner has delighted the internet after showing what happens to canines after receiving compliments, in a clip that has gone viral on social media.

In the video, shared on TikTok on September 18 under the username @peli.roja.pets, the dogs can be seen completely changing the expression on their faces after receiving a compliment. They go from showing their usual face to having a proud and happy one after being called 'good.'

The heartwarming clip comes with a caption that reads: "Puppies before and after being told that they're a good boy/girl." It is followed by: "Compliments make Ruby shy."

dogs before and after compliments
A dog before and after receiving compliments. One owner has showed how praising canines makes all the difference. Getty Images

Dogs are actually motivated by praise. Researchers in Budapest carried out a study published in the journal Science in 2016, trying to understand how much canines understand. The results were very surprising.

The scientists did an MRI [magnetic resonance imaging] scan on the dogs as they played recordings of their trainer praising them and saying either neutral words and then repeating these with different tones. The study found that dogs' brains responded to words of praise, even when said in a neutral tone, meaning that dogs may be able to understand what we say and not just how we say it.

@peli.roja.pets

Compliments make Ruby shy 🥺 #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #dog #dogs #dogsoftiktok #puppy #puppies #puppiesoftiktok #dogdaycare #doggydaycare #dogdaycaresoftiktok #trending #viral #CapCut

♬ Nuestra Canción (feat. Vicente García) - Monsieur Periné

The video quickly went viral on social media, getting viewers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 11.5 million views and more than 2 million likes on the platform.

One user, Anna, commented: "Gus took my heart." And ERRY BERRY posted: "Why are dogs so much better than humans." Xythe added: "Man my dog is ALWAYS SMILING LIKE DAT."

Handofdog wrote: "The last one said 'aww shucks.'" And Mellypelly commented: "Why's no one talking about Sadie." CamsCorner added: "Am I the only one who loves shortbread? his smile."

Another user, coil, posted, "They all deserve the world for being good boys and girls," and Jessie wrote: "This is the content I need in my life honestly."

One comment read, "I can already tell their names match their personalities," while another post added: "That's why I'm a dog person they made my day."

Newsweek reached out to @peli.roja.pets for comment via email. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

