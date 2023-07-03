Rescue and Adoption

Dogs Found Abandoned at Library Get New Start Together—'Love and Affection'

Rescue and Adoption

An animal control officer has shared the moment she found two dogs that had been abandoned together at a local library in a video posted to TikTok.

Left with nothing but an ant-filled bone and tied to a concrete post, the two dogs were picked up and taken to the shelter. Shelter workers took the two terrified dogs in and checked them over with the plan to rehome them together.

Despite being left alone at a library in Greenwood County, North Carolina, the two dogs were seeking comfort in each other.

Paula Stewart, director of the Animal Talent Agency, told Newsweek that bonded dogs are common. "Dogs are emotionally intelligent and can form strong bonds with other dogs, just like humans form strong bonds with friends or relatives. They rely upon each other and adore their time together in play, sleep, work or training and even feeding time," she said.

@chelseahoover3

Some says suck as an animal control officer today was not one of them! We were able to get two pups adopted together that were found together! #animalsoftiktok #animalrescuer #animals #animalshelter #animalrescue #newstart #newfamily #pitbullsoftiktok #happyending

♬ Moments We Live For - Acoustic Version - In Paradise

Statistics suggest that every year 6.5 million dogs, cats and other former pets are abandoned or lost in the United States and end up in shelters. Of these animals, only 3.2 million will be adopted to a new home.

After two weeks in the shelter, the heartwarming moment that the dogs were reunited was caught on camera.

The pit bull, super excited to see his friend, rushes forward with his tail wagging, with the TikTok video's text overlay reading: "They're going to have the best new start at life!!!"

"Bonding is most often seen in familial pairs—mother and child or litter mates—however, strong bonds are often formed with dogs who spend significant time together, such as living in a home, or if they have experienced trauma together, such as abandonment as in this video," Stewart said. "It isn't necessarily to do with breed or age, but rather circumstance and environment that form the inseparable bond."

Chelsea Hoover, who posted the TikTok video to her account @chelseahoover3 early last month, wrote that she works for the city of Greenwood where animal control services are provided by the City of Greenwood Police Department and Greenwood County Sheriff's Office.

Dogs waiting to be rescued
A larger dog and a smaller dog are seen tethered outside of a building. An animal control officer has shared the moment she found two dogs that had been abandoned together at a local library in a video posted to TikTok. Robert Nieznanski/Getty Images

In over 1,900 comments on the now viral video, people shared their reaction to the abandoned dogs.

"Some people are such a disappointment," one comment read. "The previous owners didn't deserve the love and affection these babies have."

"Please keep them together," commented another user.

While another wrote: "I just do not understand how someone could do this to such sweet babies."

In a later comment, Hoover shared that "two cops I work with adopted them together," putting a happy ending on the story where the dogs got to stay together and have a fresh start at life.

"It's super important that bonded dogs stay together where possible because their dependence on each other can cause issues if they become separated. Destructive behavior, refusal to eat, pacing and lethargy are all signs of deep stress and anxiety and are common behaviors seen when a bonded pair is separated," said Stewart. "For this reason, it is vitally important that each member of the bonded pair is worked with separately in training and play to build confidence so that they can cope when the other dog is away."

Earlier this week, the owner of an animal sanctuary revealed the incredible story of how she managed to save an unwanted puppy from euthanasia. Tracy Bulino managed to prevent hound dog Nikki from being euthanized despite them already being part way through the process.

Newsweek reached out to @chelseahoover3 via TikTok for comment and to Greenwood Animal Control Services via email.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

