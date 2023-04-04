Dog's Incredible Transformation After Meat Trade Rescue: 'Stole My Heart'

A pooch that was once set to become a victim of the dog meat trade has captured hearts online.

Nikki Carvey, 56, from Southern California, is the founder of Roadogs Rescue, and personally adopted Mork after he was rescued in China. Now about four years old, the unusual pup has more than 440,000 followers on TikTok.

"Mork was on a meat truck in China likely headed to a slaughterhouse or independent dog meat vendor," Carvey told Newsweek. "The truck was intercepted by local activists, who then contacted [animal rescue non-profit] Harbin SHS to help—they helped all the dogs from the truck."

In China, there are no legislative protections in place for animals and Humane Society International (HSI) reports that an estimated 30 million dogs are killed for human consumption each year across Asia, 10-20 million in China alone.

This combined image shows the first picture Nikki saw of Mork after he was rescued from a dog meat truck, left, and a picture of Mork more recently enjoying some time at the beach, right. The unusual pooch has more than 440,000 followers on TikTok. morkskywalker/TikTok

Despite this, there are signs of change in the country. In 2020, China banned the sale of dog and cat meat and cities passed laws to ban its consumption.

Many rescue teams from around the world focus on saving and rehabilitating dogs that would otherwise become victims of the meat trade, including Harbin SHS, based in Harbin in Northeast China, which works with partner rescues to help protect animals from the meat trade, abuse, neglect and abandonment.

"Mork was very lucky as he was extremely sick and nearly died in hospital but got wonderful care," said Carvey. "Roadogs Rescue brought him to the U.S. a few months later."

Roadogs rescue is a non-profit South California-based charity that focuses on rescuing bulldogs and puppies with birth defects.

Found on a truck with a number of other animals, Mork was in bad shape.

"We'll never know why Mork was on that truck, but most dogs that wind up being sent to slaughter are either dogs from breeders that they couldn't sell, sick dogs, street dogs that have been picked up, or unwanted dogs that were sold to meat dealers by owners because it's easy money," said Carvey.

This combined image shows Mork the dog. The popular pooch is helping to spread a positive message about animal rescue. morkskywalker/TikTok

From the first photograph she saw of Mork, Carvey said she knew that she wanted to care for him.

"He looked like a little alien," she laughed. "I was a fan of Robin Williams because of the alien 'Mork' in Mork and Mindy and the name just popped into my head. I've always loved dogs who look different and are unusual and Mork's face just stole my heart."

Mork has some ongoing allergy issues and inflammatory bowel disease and Carvey said he is probably "one of the most complicated medical dogs I've dealt with." On special home-cooked food, he sees a holistic vet every month to keep him as healthy as possible.

Carvey started sharing videos of Mork online and was thrilled by how many people enjoyed seeing him.

"His message is really about love and kindness and embracing our differences and not judging each other. People love Mork because he's unique, but we're all unique, right?" she said. "I feel that his story helps people, too—because it's about hope. That just because you are in a dark place, it doesn't mean that you won't get through it—or that a solution won't come in from left field."

Mork has a distinctive cat-like trait, according to his loving owner, often walking along the back of the couch.

"It's impossible not to love him," said Carvey. "A lot of people think he looks like another alien—baby Yoda, but he reminds me more of Dobby."

As well as bringing a dose of joy to his followers on the internet, Mork also plays an essential role in the household helping to care for other dogs fostered from Roadogs Rescue.

"His message is also about encouraging people to foster and adopt a rescue dog. I believe that rescue dogs like Mork know they have been saved and are grateful for it. It's about unconditional love," said Carvey.

