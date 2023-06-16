Dog's Last Day After Suffering With Tumor Breaks Hearts: 'Rest in Treats'

Losing a beloved pet is devastating. Pets bring so much to our lives and leave a huge hole when they go. The only comfort is knowing that they enjoyed the best and most fulfilling life they could have had.

TikTok user Holly Sheddan recently shared a video documenting how she spent the last day with her French bulldog, Indy. In the video, which has been viewed over 12.3 million times, Sheddan shares "Indy's best last day on earth."

Visibly distraught, Sheddan showed Indy enjoying a car ride and ice cream, watching films in bed, walking on the beach with her dog brother and "my first cheeseburger." ("I hope they serve these in heaven," the text reads.)

"I wasn't able to walk very far so I stopped to enjoy the sun on my face. Mum carried me back to the car and whispered lovely things in my ear," the text reads. "All of my family were crying as I went to sleep but I'm excited for my next adventure."

The caption reads: "Rest in treats little darling."

In a previous video, Sheddan explained that Indy "had a brain tumour that was shutting her body down and causing extreme discomfort. We let her go peacefully rather than her [suffer] in pain."

It's expected that people will mourn the loss of a human, but when a pet dies sometimes others can be a lot less sympathetic. "Know that your grief is normal, and it's OK (and even important) to mourn the relationship you had with your pet," says the Humane Society of the United States on its website.

"The grief process is not linear. You may meander in and out of the stages of grief, going back and forth, rather than experiencing each stage in sequential order," the Humane Society continued. "It's not uncommon to start to feel better, and then feel like a wave of grief has washed over you again. The process typically begins with denial, which offers protection until individuals can realize their loss."

Users on TikTok were emotional in the comments.

"I am crying laying in bed holding my dog so tightly. RIP Indy," said one.

Another user wrote, "How lucky you both were to have each other earth side."

