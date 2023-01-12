Owner Forced To Rescue Dog Hanging In The Air After He 'Knocks Out' Groomer

The hilarious moment a dog owner had to rescue her pooch because he'd knocked out his groomer has gone viral on TikTok.

The clip was shared to TikTok by user @a.van.named.cheet0 on January 9. It has already gained more than 4 million views and over 900,000 likes.

The beginning of the video shows the dog, named Bean, chattering his jaw towards the camera, looking forlorn after a rather traumatic experience. The caption across the video read: "When he knocked the groomer out with his head and I had to come get him like this."

In just a few short seconds we realize why that is, as the video switches to a picture of Bean being restrained and muzzled, seemingly after he knocked the groomer out.

Bean doesn't appear to be a fan of going to the groomers, and probably won't want to return any time soon. Statistics from the American Pet Products Association (APPA) reavealed that $123.6 billion was spent on pets in the U.S. in 2021. Of that total, $9.5 billion is thought to have been spent on services such as grooming and boarding.

According to those APPA figures, dog owners spent an average $47 on grooming aids and brushes to use at home in 2021, so even without going to the groomers there might be little escape for Bean.

While Bean might dread the thought of returning to the groomers and having to face his fears, dog trainer and behavior consultant Leigh Siegfried spoke to Newsweek about what owners can do to ease the stress on their pet. "Grooming trips don't have to be inherently stressful. Owners that don't prepare their dogs for this scenario usually have stressed dogs because they expect the groomer to work their magic, but the dog isn't prepared.

"Teach a dog to be neutral to being touched, brushed and restrained."

Siegfried, who is the CEO and founder of Opportunity Barks, gave helpful tips for owners to consider: "Start simply by holding the dog and then releasing while they are neutral. Follow it up with play and then go back to short periods of restraint. This helps a dog move through moments of weirdness and prepares them."

"Touching and petting with the smooth side of a brush is a great way to help condition a dog. Once the dog seems to not mind the stroke against their fur then move onto the brush end for grooming."

Fortunately for Bean, his accidental overreaction to the groomers has gone down well with TikTok viewers. Among the amused commenters, one person wrote: "They took air jail to another level".

Many people likened the picture at the end of the video to a well-known horror character: "Hannibal Lecter who?" commented one TikTok user.

