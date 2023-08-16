Dog's Reaction After Family Fails To Turn Up For Adoption Breaks Hearts

A dog's visibly upset reaction after a family failed to turn up for an adoption appointment has broken hearts online.

In a viral TikTok video uploaded by the account stewartjinr, a dog ready to be adopted looks visibly upset after the people who said they would give him a home did not show up to collect the pooch.

As the video starts, a man can be seen comforting a small, sad-looking dog.

The man in the video can be heard saying: "I'm so sorry, they were a no-show. But I'm not going to give up. I'm going to find you the perfect adopter, I promise. I'm sorry sweetie."

At the end of the clip, the dog appears to be in some need of affection, which the man gives in the form of gentle petting.

According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), approximately 6.3 million companion animals enter animal shelters across the country every year.

Of these, approximately 3.1 million are dogs and 3.2 million are cats.

"We estimate that the number of dogs and cats entering U.S. shelters annually has declined from approximately 7.2 million in 2011. The biggest decline was in dogs (from 3.9 million to 3.1 million)," the ASPCA website says.

The ASPCA also state that approximately 4.1 million shelter animals are adopted each year and that this breaks down as 2 million dogs and 2.1 million cats.

Sadly, approximately 920,000 shelter animals are euthanized every year, 390,000 of them dogs. The number of dogs and cats euthanized in shelters annually has declined from approximately 2.6 million in 2011. This can be partially explained by an increase in the percentage of animals adopted, as well as an increase in the number of strays successfully returned to their owners.

Since being shared on July 4, the clip of the sad dog has been viewed 1.2 million times and has attracted some 158,000 likes.

The overwhelming majority of people were sympathetic towards the pooch and hoped a new family would come along soon.

TikTok user crazydogpersontime5 said: "Oh you sweet baby, I hope you find your forever home."

"How can you no show such a sweet angel," said Trynabecosplayer, while CadenaJ. posted: "No. It's OK, they weren't his forever family. He will find them."

Emilianozapata1121 commented: "I feel sorry for the dogs because they are always waiting to be adopted."

