Dogs Sharing a Ball Take It to the 'Next Level' in Hilarious Clip

A social media video of two blue heeler dogs named Kekoa and Kaya sharing a ball has delighted audiences across the internet.

The viral video captures the pair lying on top of each other and sharing the tennis ball between their mouths, while TikTok viewers laughed along with the funny moment in the comments section below the post.

"This is how Bluey and Bingo were conceived," one TikTok-er joked under the post, presumably referring to two other dogs.

The TikTok post had been aptly captioned: "Next level ball sharing."

A stock image of two blue heeler puppies. The viral video showed the two adult blue heeler dogs sharing a tennis ball while playing. Getty Images

Blue heeler dogs are more commonly referred to as Australian cattle dogs. According to the American Kennel Club (AKC), the registered breed is related to Australia's famous wild dog, the dingo. The pet registry writes on its website that the blue heeler breed is smart and mischievous, which sums up Kekoa and Kaya's antics well.

"These resilient herders are intelligent enough to routinely outsmart their owners ... Their boundless energy and supple gait make them excellent running partners," the AKC writes online.

"Australian cattle dogs are true-blue loyal, famously smart, tenacious [and] ever alert.

"If an Australian cattle dog isn't challenged, it easily becomes bored and may get into mischief. It is recommended that Australian cattle dog owners participate with these versatile dogs in some work, sport or regular exercise to keep them mentally and physically fit," the AKC adds.

What Do the Comments Say?

Since it was shared to the social media platform on February 21 by @KekoaAndKaya, the TikTok post has been liked by over than 27,000 users and commented on more than 500 times.

"Get a room guys," one TikTok user wrote.

"Took next level ball sharing literally," another TikTok user added.

"[I] feel like we're intruding," a different TikTok user joked.

The TikTok post can be seen here.

Newsweek reached out to @KekoaAndKaya for comment via TikTok.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.