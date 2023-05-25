'What's Going Through Her Head?' Dog's Strange Nap Position Raises Eyebrows

A dog's bizarre sleeping position has gone viral, leaving TikTok users laughing.

In the clip shared by Nikki (@nikkiandem), her boxer puppy, Emma, is lying on her back on the floor. Her paws are in the air while her head and ears are pressed flat against the rug.

This appears to be nothing out of the ordinary, until Nikki zooms in on Emma's upside face—revealing wide eyes and a topsy-turvy grin.

"What's going through her head?" the 27-year-old owner wrote alongside the funny footage, which has received 1.3 million views.

Although Emma's sleeping posture may seem strange to us, dogs can sleep in a range of weird and wonderful positions.

Emma's sleeping position is known as the "belly up," and it means a dog is relaxed and comfortable, according to animal scientist Jacqueline Boyd. Canines do not expose their stomach if they are feeling threatened, so revealing their belly is a sign they feel safe in their environment.

In comparison, anxious dogs will often sleep curled up into a ball, as it makes them appear smaller and less visible. Or they will be in the "sphinx" position—with their head resting on their paws—that signifies they are ready to spring into action.

A dog's age and breed can also influence its sleeping position. For example, dogs with short muzzles, such as boxers, often sleep with their heads raised to help them breathe more easily, while the "Superman" pose—flat out on the floor—is common in puppies that have worn themselves out playing.

TikTokers couldn't get enough of the boxer and her unusual resting position. AJ commented: "omg was not expecting that."

"Not a single thought that day," said Andie Crouch.

"I love them floppy jaws," wrote Kathy Kennedy Boone.

"Such beauty and grace," joked Chantel.

"I am one with the floor, the floor is with me," joked user 2896346667439.

"[She's] finally figured out what gravity does ... and luvs it," said cantgetrite.

"If you turn a photo around just like that one, it will be even more funny," advised Sia L.

"I've never met a Boxer that wasn't a clown with a huge [heart]," said JustAnAverageDogDadOf3.

And Wendy Killop commented: "Sometimes you need to look at things from a whole new perspective to understand this world."

