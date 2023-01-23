Dog's Version of Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' Hailed As 'Winner of This Trend'

A dog's version of Miley Cyrus' new hit song "Flowers" has been praised after it was shared on social media.

In a viral video shared on TikTok, which can be seen here, user @kalithecollielab showed her Labrador-border collie cross Kali's own take on the single.

As the video starts, Kali can be seen taking a branch from a shrub in the yard and walking away with it as the lyrics "I can buy myself flowers" are seen and heard in the clip.

It then continues with Kali digging a hole on the beach, and the lyrics "write my name in the sand" playing over the video.

Kali can then be seen looking in the mirror as the words "talk to myself for hours" appeared on the video.

Finally, the video ends with the lyrics "say things you don't understand" as the dog howls while sitting on the sofa.

Since being shared on January 21, the post has been seen more than 5.4 million times and has been liked on 765,200 occasions.

Kali's personality seemed to win many people over who thought the dog was a perfect match for the song.

It is not surprising that content involving dogs does well on TikTok as millions of Americans are pet owners.

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA), 38.4 percent of U.S. households owned at least one dog in 2018.

The AVMA also said there were more than 48.2 million dogs owned as pets in the U.S. and that the average number of canines per household that year was 1.6.

According to puppy information website Puppy In Training, Labrador-border collie crosses are "intelligent and friendly to a fault" and enjoy accompanying their parents.

The video likely attracted millions of views as it features Cyrus' hit song, which has been the subject of a viral TikTok trend that has seen people share videos of themselves dancing and singing along to the song.

Spotify announced that on January 19, "Flowers" became the most-streamed song in a single week on the service's history.

She can buy her own Flowers and break her own records 👏 @MileyCyrus’ Flowers just became the most-streamed song in a single week in Spotify history 💐 pic.twitter.com/gSVWtzwjeY — Spotify (@Spotify) January 20, 2023

An overwhelming number of commenters praised Kali and mentioned that the rendition was the best example of the TikTok "Flowers" trend.

TikTok user Lucika Lucika said: "The winner of this trend."

Berri added: "By far the best use of this sound. What a cutie."

Rnm818 posted: "The best TikTok to this song, hands down."

Svetlana commented: "The animal videos are way better then the human ones."

Newsweek has contacted @kalithecollielab for comment.

