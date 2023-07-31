Last week, Hunter Biden, the son of the sitting President, walked out of a Delaware court room with his months long plea deal in shambles—a deal negotiated with his father's department of justice. The plea was supposed to put an end to this entire ugly saga for the Biden family and kill a growing headache for President Joe Biden heading into the 2024 election. Those dreams died when a Delaware judge began asking questions—both of Biden's lawyers and the DOJ prosecutors—about the unprecedented nature of the deal Biden had been offered.

The deal reportedly included blanket immunity from ongoing investigations and any and all future charges that may come from them, as well as any other unrelated investigations and charges. When pressed by the judge, even the prosecutors had to admit this kind of offer was "unprecedented," especially given the ongoing investigations into Hunter Biden's foreign dealings.

Even more shocking was the fact that that part of the plea deal wasn't made available to the judge until just prior to the hearing. Together, these irregularities call into question the integrity of the entire investigation, the nature of the deal offered to Hunter Biden, and the independence of the prosecutors under Hunter Biden's father's Department of Justice and Attorney General Merrick Garland.

It should be a massive scandal. And yet, it was once again snuffed out the very next day, with another Donald Trump scandal announced by that same Department of Justice. Not one day after Hunter Biden's plea deal fell apart, the DOJ announced of three more indictments against former President Trump over retaining classified documents at his residence Mar A Lago in Florida.

I won't speak to Trump's conduct or the indictments. It all certainly looks bad and avoidable. The indictments reportedly include charging a maintenance worker with the order to delete surveillance footage after a grand jury demanded it be turned over. And yet, how can you expect the American people to take seriously these indictments against the current the front runner to face Biden in 2024 from Biden's Department of Justice when they come on the heels of an unprecedentedly sweet deal for the President's son, one that had to be scuttled by a judge in the eleventh hour thanks to how lenient it was?

The truth is, the Biden administration is currently playing a shell game—with the media as its witting accomplice. To distract from these simple facts about the DOJ's favoritism towards the President's son, that same DOJ continues to act aggressively toward Biden's leading political opponent.

WFP USA Board Chair Hunter Biden speaks during the World Food Program USA's 2016 McGovern-Dole Leadership Award Ceremony at the Organization of American States on April 12, 2016 in Washington, DC. Kris Connor/WireImage

President Biden and his press secretary continue to preach about Biden's virtues as it comes to his own Department of Justice, and how much Biden values independence. But that's just simply not true. Biden is the governing executive of the Department of Justice. It falls under his executive wing. He appoints the Attorney General, in this case, a man whom he stood alongside in the White House Rose Garden with former President Barack Obama in 2016. Merrick Garland's nomination never saw fruition of course, thanks to the election of Donald Trump, a man he is now currently prosecuting with several indictments. And it was Joe Biden's DOJ that cut a plea deal with the President's son, which included a blanket immunity from all future crimes or charges.

The political optics simply cannot be ignored.

Furthermore, it doesn't appear Garland will be seeking a special prosecutor to look further into the Bidens and the troubling whistleblower testimony that suggest obstruction in the Hunter Biden investigation. Because as troubling as Hunter Biden's behavior has been, the worst is yet to be disclosed: how Hunter allegedly sold out the United States by using his father's power and influence as a vessel.

It is imperative that the American people know exactly to what extent the current president was involved with his son's foreign business dealings and just what role he's played in securing favorable conditions for his legal troubles.

If Garland refuses to act, then the Republican House must start an impeachment inquiry. The political favoritism of President Biden's DOJ can no longer be ignored.

Stephen L. Miller has written for National Review, The Spectator, the New York Post and Fox News, and hosts the independent podcast Versus Media on Substack.

The views expressed in this article are the writer's own.