Dolphin and Shark Pictured Hunting Together

A dolphin and shark have been spotted hunting together close to a beach in South Carolina.

A picture taken by the nonprofit Lowcountry Marine Mammal Network shows both creatures' dorsal fins protruding from the shallows near Kiawah Island, extremely close to shore.

Generally, the two species do not get along but a Facebook post from the nonprofit said they tend to co-exist in these waters.

Sharks do prey on dolphins. However, small sharks likely would not be able to outcompete a dolphin unless it is sick or away from its pod.

A picture show a dolphin and shark hunting in the same stretch of water. Lowcountry Marine Mammal Network

Dolphins are large and strong animals, and generally manage to escape a shark's advances as they are extremely fast swimmers and usually have the protection of their pod.

"These animals are feeding in a small inlet and we commonly see both. The dolphins and sharks are both looking for schools of bait fish near the edge," Lauren Rust, an executive director at the Lowcountry Marine Mammal Network, told Newsweek.

"Sometimes I see what appears to be them feeding simultaneously. I don't see them interact much. I do remember this animal looking over at the shark. I had hoped I had a photo of that, but I do not. On this day I got lucky and captured them at the same spot."

It is not certain what species of shark this is, but South Carolina is home to an abundance of species including the bull shark, blacktip shark, hammerheads, tiger shark and at certain times of year, the great white. In the comments of a Facebook post, Rust said she often sees hammerhead sharks and blacktips in the waters around there.

Dolphins can be found worldwide. They are very intelligent and usually travel in large groups.

Dolphins have even been observed chasing sharks off before.

Last year, dolphins were filmed ganging up on great white shark in South Africa.

In the footage, dolphins near the Western Cape can be seen swimming towards the great white shark before circling it. At times the dolphins got extremely close to the shark, though it does not appear agitated or irritated by their behavior.

The shark does not appear aggressive towards the dolphins. At the time, the footage baffled scientists, who were not used to seeing such encounters between the two species.

Stephanie Plön, marine biologist and professor at Stellenbosch University in South Africa, told Newsweek at the that that, in the video, the dolphins appear "cautiously inquisitive."

"It may be a bunch of young animals. The footage shows that not all interactions have ill intent. Dolphins and sharks co-occur in many areas of our oceans, but to date, we have mainly seen the results of aggressive interactions in the evidence of shark bites on both live and dead dolphins," Plön said.

