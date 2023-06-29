Man From 'America's Most Wanted' Charged After Almost 40 Years on Run

A man accused of killing a woman in 1984 has been arrested and charged after almost 40 years on the run, according to police in Florida.

Donald Santini, 65, arrived at Orient Road Jail in Tampa at 3:03 a.m. on June 28, following his extradition from San Diego, California, said Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office in a press release.

Santini's case had appeared on the America's Most Wanted TV show three times, according to the sheriff's office—first in 1990, then in 2005 and 2013.

The press release said he "was wanted for the 1984 murder of Cynthia Wood, a then 33-year-old going through a divorce with her husband. Many other agencies, including the FBI, have exhaustively worked on this case over the years."

It added: "Santini was the last person seen with Wood before detectives discovered her body, strangled and left in a canal. He was identified as a suspect shortly after the murder. He fled Hillsborough County immediately."

The arrest warrant for Santini alleged that a woman had told investigators he confessed to killing Wood and dumping her body, reported WESH 2, a local NBC affiliate. However, by the time the warrant had been issued, Santini had left.

An image of Donald Santini, 65, being booked into jail, provided by Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. He has been charged with first-degree murder and is due to make his first appearance in court on Thursday. Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office also shared CCTV footage of a handcuffed Santini being booked in at the jail.

He has been charged with first-degree murder and been transferred to Falkenburg Road Jail, where he will await trial.

"The arrest of Donald Santini brings closure to a long-standing cold case and provides justice for the victim and her family after nearly four decades of waiting," said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister.

"Let's not forget the tireless work that has gone into this case over the years, the resources, and expertise to pursue justice for Cynthia Wood."

Santini is also wanted in Texas in connection with a case of aggravated robbery, the sheriff's office said.

WESH 2 reported that Wood, who lived in Bradenton, had met Santini at a day care center. She was last seen leaving her house with him on the night of June 5, 1984.

The 65-year-old was finally located in San Diego in early June.

Over the years, investigators had searched for him in various parts of Texas and California and even in other countries such as Thailand, according to the sheriff's office.

Police have said the investigation is continuing as they prepare for trial. Santini is expected to make his first appearance in a Hillsborough County court on Thursday.

