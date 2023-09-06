Donald Trump Faces Huge Fight to Remain on the Ballot

Donald Trump is set to face continuing attempts to prevent him from running for the presidency in 2024 over claims his actions around the January 6 attack violated his constitutional oath.

The former president has long faced accusations that he incited his supporters to storm the Capitol on January 6, 2021, as part of an attempt to stop the 2020 election results being certified for the race winner, Joe Biden.

Liberal advocacy groups, elected officials and legal analysts have suggested that Trump should be barred from running in the 2024 election for allegedly violating Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which states that a person who "engaged in insurrection or rebellion" after taking an oath of office to support the Constitution should be prevented from running for office again.

The 14th Amendment was introduced in the wake of the Civil War, but there is no precedent for whether it can be cited to stop a president from running for office. Legal experts have argued about whether Trump's actions around January 6 could be considered a violation.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during a rally at the Waco Regional Airport on March 25, 2023 in Waco, Texas. Questions continue to be raised as to whether the 14th Amendment can be used to stop Trump's 2024 bid. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Trump has pleaded not guilty to four federal charges as part of Special Counsel Jack Smith's probe into events that led up to the January 6 attack, but none are accusations of insurrection.

While Trump became the first president in history to be impeached twice—on the second occasion over accusations he incited his supporters to storm the Capitol on January 6—he was acquitted by the Senate at trial, paving the way for him to be allowed to run for the presidency again in 2024.

Trump, the frontrunner in the GOP presidential primary, has dismissed the suggestion that the 14th amendment could be used against him.

"Almost all legal scholars have voiced opinions that the 14th Amendment has no legal basis or standing relative to the upcoming 2024 Presidential Election," Trump posted on Truth Social.

"It is just another 'trick' being used by the Radical Left Communists, Marxists, and Fascists, to again steal an Election that their candidate, the WORST, MOST INCOMPETENT, & MOST CORRUPT President in U.S. history, is incapable of winning in a Free and Fair Election." Trump's office has been contacted for further comment via email.

John Anthony Castro, a longshot Republican 2024 presidential candidate, filed a complaint in a New Hampshire court arguing that Trump should be banned from the state's primary ballot while arguing the former president engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the U.S.

The case is due to be heard by the Supreme Court, although it is highly unlikely that the conservative majority court, which includes three judges nominated to the bench by Trump, will support the plan to bar the former president from being on next year's ballots.

"A conviction is not required under the plain language of the Constitution, but it's telling that even those prosecuting Trump don't believe that there is enough evidence to convict him of insurrection or sedition," former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani previously told Newsweek.

A judge in Florida recently threw out a case filed by Boynton Beach tax attorney Lawrence Caplan and two others, who argued Trump should be barred from appearing on the ballot in the Sunshine State over claims that he violated the 14th Amendment.

"An individual citizen does not have standing to challenge whether another individual's qualified to hold public office," Judge Robin Rosenberg ruled.

Advocacy groups Free Speech For People (FSFP) and Mi Familia Vota Education Fund have also written to secretaries of state and election officials in several states urging them to bar Trump from running for the presidency next year.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, a Democrat, said "there are valid legal arguments being made" for keeping Trump off the ballot and is prepared to discuss the matter with other secretaries of state.

New Hampshire Secretary of State David Scanlan, a Republican, said in an August statement that he has asked the state's attorney general to advise him on the "provision's potential applicability to the upcoming presidential election cycle." Scanlan said that neither he nor Attorney General John Formella's office had taken any position on the potential applicability of the 14th amendment to the 2024 election.

Republican Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who fought back on Trump's calls to "find" 11,870 votes to help the former president win the 2020 election in the state over Biden, told the Associated Press that "voters are smart and deserve the right to decide elections," rather than have Trump barred.

Gerard Magliocca, a law professor at Indiana University, said that the Supreme Court ruling on Castro's case, as well as election officials in several states examining whether Trump's name should be removed from the 2024 ballot, could see the legal arguments drag in until the GOP primary season kicks off in January 2024.

"There's a very real prospect these cases will be active during the primaries," Magliocca told the AP. "Imagine you have an opinion that says he's not eligible and then there's another primary where he's on the ballot."

While it is unclear whether such moves will prove fruitful, there has been support for citing the Constitution to bar Trump for running for office again.

Democratic Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia recently said there is a "powerful argument" for using the 14th amendment to block Trump from becoming president.

"In my view, the attack on the Capitol that day was designed for a particular purpose at a particular moment and that was to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power as is laid out in the constitution," Kaine told ABC News.

Writing in The Atlantic in August, conservative federal judge J. Michael Luttig, and Harvard Law professor emeritus Laurence Tribe said that the constitution prohibits Trump from running for office again.

"The clause was designed to operate directly and immediately upon those who betray their oaths to the Constitution, whether by taking up arms to overturn our government or by waging war on our government by attempting to overturn a presidential election through a bloodless coup," they wrote.