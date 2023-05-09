U.S.

Donald Trump's Absence Exploited by Prosecutors in Closing Arguments—Lawyer

By
U.S. Donald Trump Defamation

Donald Trump's absence—at a civil trial over E. Jean Carroll's claims that the former president raped her in a department store—was "exploited" by Carroll's lawyers, according to a legal expert.

A nine-person jury is set to begin deliberations on Tuesday after closing arguments in the case were delivered on Monday.

Carroll, 79, is suing Trump, 76, in New York for battery and defamation, alleging he raped her in a dressing room at the Bergdorf Goodman department store in 1995 or 1996 and defamed her by denying it happened. Trump has denied raping Carroll and accused her of making up the story.

Trump, who is making a third bid for the White House, told reporters last week that he would "probably" attend the trial, but did not show up.

Magazine Columnist E. Jean Carroll arrives
Magazine Columnist E. Jean Carroll arrives for her civil trial against former President Donald Trump at Manhattan Federal Court on May 08, 2023, in New York City. Trump's absence at a civil trial over Carroll's claims that the former president raped her in a department store was "exploited" by Carroll's lawyers, a legal expert has said. Getty Images/Stephanie Keith

Carroll's lawyers took advantage of his absence to make their case, Lisa Rubin, an MSNBC legal analyst, said on Monday.

"Some of you have asked if Trump's not showing up had consequences," Rubin tweeted.

"Obviously, we won't know that until a verdict arrives—but did Carroll's lawyers exploit his absence in their closing and rebuttal? You best believe it." Newsweek has contacted Rubin for further comment via social media.

She noted that Mike Ferrara, a lawyer for Carroll, told jurors that they should use Trump's absence from the trial to conclude that he committed the attack.

Read more

Trump's lawyers never called him to testify because "it would hurt their case if they did," Ferrara said.

"You should draw the conclusion that's because he did it."

He said it was not a "he said, she said" case as "there wasn't even a 'he said,' because Donald Trump never looked you in the eye and denied it."

Roberta Kaplan, another attorney for Carroll, told the jury that Trump was absent because he "knows what he did," the Associated Press reported.

Citing excerpts from Trump's October deposition and his comments on a 2005 Access Hollywood video, Kaplan said much of what Trump has said "actually supports our side of the case."

"He didn't even bother to show up here in person," Kaplan said. "In a very real sense, Donald Trump is a witness against himself. He knows what he did. He knows that he sexually assaulted E. Jean Carroll."

Trump's lawyer, Joe Tacopina, told the jury in closing arguments that there was no reason to call Trump as a witness as Carroll cannot recall when the encounter happened.

He said Carroll's story is too far-fetched to be believed, and that she made it up to fuel sales of a 2019 memoir where she first publicly revealed her claims as well as to disparage Trump.

In an appearance on NewsNation, Diana Florence, a former prosecutor, said jurors are supposed to set aside their politics and base their verdict on the evidence.

"I think that this jury, I do have faith in the jury system, they're going to look at the evidence and they are going to hold them to their burden," she said. "Unfortunately for Mr. Trump, I think that they've met it."

Newsweek has contacted Trump's office for comment via email.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
King Charles
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin King Charles
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

May 12
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
May 12
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC