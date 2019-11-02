President Donald Trump has told reporters that he will install Chad Wolf as Acting Secretary of Homeland Security following the resignation of Kevin McAleenan.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, following Trump's announcement of McAleenan's decision to "spend more time with his family and go to the private sector," the president said: "I put in a very good man who's highly respected, and he's acting right now, we'll see where that goes."

"I like 'acting,'" Trump said, adding an element of uncertainty to Wolf's position. "It gives you great, great flexibility."

But White House spokesman Hogan Gidley later confirmed Trump's comment, explaining: "As the president has said, Kevin McAleenan has done a tremendous job. He'll be leaving after Veterans' Day and after he departs, Chad Wolf will serve as acting secretary in the interim."

According to the DHS website, in his previous roles, Wolf "has made significant progress to strengthen U.S. border security, address the humanitarian crisis on the U.S. Southwest Border, and improve the integrity of the U.S. immigration system."

"As a result of these efforts, Mr. Wolf and his staff have implemented policies that protect American communities from transnational criminal organizations and safeguard American workers," the bio added.

A longtime member of the DHS, Wolf, who in February was nominated to the position of as Under Secretary of the DHS Office of Strategy, Policy, and Plans (in a not-yet-confirmed role), was awarded the U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Distinguished Service Medal in 2001, and previously worked as the chief of staff to former DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen.

In a statement, a Senior Administration Official told Newsweek: "The choice of Wolf means a leader who can advocate for the entire DHS mission. From securing the border to emergency management, his track record and experience position the department for success. With Chad, the administration retains a trusted, valuable asset."

However, his appointment—albeit in a temporary capacity—has not been well received in all corners, with the head of the U.S. House Homeland Security Committee, Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson suggesting that Wolf does not have the experience required for the role.

"The president appointing as the Acting Homeland Secretary someone without the necessary experience just points to the dysfunction that has plagued DHS since the first days of the Trump administration," he said.

"There are plenty of people in government that could help run the department temporarily, but when the job requirements include being a yes man to the President, having Stephen Miller's stamp of approval, and being a true believer, there is no one left qualified or palatable to Congress.

"The president's nearly three years of trying to run the department out of the White House have been a disaster since day one," he added.

Questions have also been raised as to whether Trump will wish to retain Wolf in such a role or will attempt to find a more hard-line secretary in the run-up to the 2020 election.