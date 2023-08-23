Politics

Donald Trump's Harsh Bail Restrictions Complicate Case

By
Politics Donald Trump Bond Social media Judge

Former President Donald Trump's bond conditions in Georgia could come with complications that raise questions about how closely he could follow the judge's orders.

A judge in Fulton County signed off on a $200,000 bond for Trump in the RICO case related to his alleged efforts to overturn his 2020 defeat in Georgia on Monday. Trump has denied any wrongdoing.

The bond order states that Trump "shall perform no act to intimidate any person known to him...to be a codefendant or witness in this case or to otherwise obstruct the administration of justice." Those behaviors include direct or indirect threats at his co-defendants, witnesses, victims and "the community or any property in the community." The order also includes posts or reposts made to social media.

The vagueness of the bond order, however, could be difficult for Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee to enforce.

Former federal prosecutor and president of West Coast Trial Lawyers Neama Rahmani told Newsweek that most of the conditions are pretty standard, but that the inclusion of social media activity in the order could complicate things.

"The social media restriction is unique, and the most likely condition that will get Trump into trouble. The question is, will Judge McAfee actually enforce it, especially if it's not a black and white violation?" Rahmani said.

If the judge does try to penalize Trump for breaking those conditions, Trump could argue that the restrictions were vague and thus difficult to follow.

Donald Trump, New Hampshire
Former U.S. president and 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Windham High School in Windham, New Hampshire, on August 8. JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty

Former U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade told Newsweek that it can be very difficult for a judge to craft bond conditions that address every possible scenario, but that it's important for judges to remind defendants that all rights, even those guaranteed by the Constitution, are not absolute.

"A judge can limit a criminal defendant's ability to speak out about witnesses and codefendants to safeguard the integrity of the trial process," McQuade said.

Despite those limitations, she expects that Trump will push the limits of his bond order, putting McAfee in a tough position.

"The judge will be reluctant to jail a presidential candidate, not just because the candidate is deserving of special treatment, but because the public deserves information from which to make an informed decision in the election," McQuade said.

Although Trump may try to dispute any violations of the bond order pertaining to social media posts, it will be unlikely that his legal team could argue against other behavior that the judge finds to be in violation of the bond conditions since there are separate laws prohibiting intimidating or threatening witnesses.

"Trump won't be able to argue that those conditions are vague," Rahmani said.

The former president is set to surrender to Fulton County authorities in Atlanta on Thursday.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC