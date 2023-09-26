Donald Trump Gets Unexpected Help From Democrat in Bid to Stay on Ballot

Michigan's Democratic secretary of state said she won't stop Donald Trump from appearing on the state's ballots in the 2024 election over allegations the former president violated his constitutional oath on January 6, 2021.

Jocelyn Benson told Axios that her office is not the "eligibility police" and that she will not bar Trump next year over claims he violated section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which says that a person who "engaged in insurrection or rebellion" after taking an oath of office to support the Constitution should be prevented from running for office again.

Michigan is one of several states where activists, campaign groups and political figures are attempting to have Trump disqualified from running in 2024 over allegations his actions in and around the Capitol riot amounted to an insurrection.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing with regards to the January 6 attack, and has argued that any attempt to cite the 14th amendment to prevent his appearing on ballots is a violation of his freedom of speech and a "trick" to try and stop him re-entering the White House. Trump's office has been contacted for comment via email.

Donald Trump greets the crowd during a campaign rally on September 25, 2023 in Summerville, South Carolina. Michigan's Democratic secretary of state said she won't stop Donald Trump from appearing on the state's ballots in the 2024 election. Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Benson previously suggested that there are "valid legal arguments being made" for keeping Trump off the 2024 ballot, after Robert Davis, an activist known for frequently attempting to sue political figures in Michigan, filed a lawsuit in August arguing Trump should be banned from running for office in the state in over insurrection allegations.

However, Benson has said that her role as secretary of state is not to decide who should be on presidential ballots.

"We're not the eligibility police. We are responsible for ensuring that basic facts are met to get someone on the ballot," Benson told Axios, adding that her office should not interpret the law "in a way that could impact one's ability to run for office."

"If we become political actors instead of election administrators, then we risk being a part of, even innocently a part of, the deterioration of democracy in our country," Benson said.

This is not the first time that Benson has stated that Trump, the overwhelming frontrunner in the 2024 GOP presidential primary, will be on the ballots next year should he clinch the nomination, unless the courts say otherwise.

"Is it up to secretaries of state to determine whether Donald Trump can ever serve in elective office again? That seems to be the nearly universal view of those who say the former president is disqualified from such service under the 14th Amendment and want state secretaries of state to unilaterally keep him off the ballot," Benson wrote in an opinion piece for The Washington Post.

"But that view is misguided. Whether Trump is eligible to run for president again is a decision not for secretaries of state but for the courts."

In a previous interview on MSNBC, Benson added that while the arguments for Trump's disqualification "are quite strong," the county is in "uncharted territory" as to whether they can be applied to the former president.

Benson added that the "ultimate decider" will be the Supreme Court. It is highly unlikely that the conservative majority court, which includes three judges nominated to the bench by Trump, will support the plan to bar the former president from being on next year's ballots.

Other secretaries of state, including Georgia's Brad Raffensperger and New Hampshire's David Scanlan have also stated that they won't remove Trump from 2024 ballots unless a court intervenes.

Earlier in September, a Florida judge threw out a suit filed in the sunshine state by Boynton Beach tax attorney Lawrence Caplan and two others who were attempting to have Trump disqualified while citing the 14th amendment.

Judge Robin Rosenberg ruled that an individual "does not have [the] standing to challenge" whether another individual is qualified to hold public office.