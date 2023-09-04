Donald Trump Issues Ominous Warning to Biden—'Be Careful What You Wish For'

Donald Trump has threatened Joe Biden by suggesting that he and other Republicans are planning how they would target the president "when it's our turn" in power.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump, the frontrunner in the 2024 GOP presidential primary, warned Biden to be "careful what you wish for" while suggesting the criminal investigations and lawsuits which the former president currently faces are all politically motivated.

Trump is awaiting trials in four federal and state cases, as well as a number of other upcoming civil defamation and fraud lawsuits against him and his company. Trump has long denied all wrongdoing in connection to each investigation, and has frequently accused the Biden administration of having "weaponized" the FBI and Department of Justice to try and hinder the Republican's 2024 presidential campaign.

Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a political rally while campaigning for the GOP nomination in the 2024 election at Erie Insurance Arena on July 29, 2023 in Erie, Pennsylvania. Trump has warned Joe Biden to "be careful what you wish for" in a Truth Social post on Sunday. Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

"The Crooked Joe Biden Campaign has thrown so many Indictments and lawsuits against me that Republicans are already thinking about what we are going to do to Biden and the Communists when it's our turn," Trump wrote on Sunday.

"They have started a whole new Banana Republic way of thinking about political campaigns. So cheap and dirty, but that's where America is right now. Be careful what you wish for!"

The post from Trump arrived as the GOP are continuing to threaten to launch impeachment hearings against Biden over allegations he used his influence while vice president to intervene and benefit from his son Hunter Biden's business dealings in Ukraine and China. The allegations have been denied by both the White House and Hunter Biden's lawyers.

In a further post on Truth Social, Trump accused Biden's team of "election interference" in relation to the ongoing and historic legal issues the former president is facing.

"The Fake Indictments and lawsuits against me, 8 of them, all come out of the Biden Campaign for purposes of Election Interference," Trump wrote. "This is their new way of Rigging the Election, and it won't hold up. The Fascists & Marxists are destroying our once great Country but, WE WILL WIN & MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!"

Despite Trump facing criminal prosecution in four separate cases, the former president's legal issues do not appear to be harming his ambitions of re-entering the White House.

According to FiveThirtyEight's live national poll average tracker, Trump is the overwhelming leader in the 2024 GOP primary on 51.4 percent, with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis a distant second on 14.5 percent.

A recent YouGov poll for The Economist also found Trump would narrowly come out on top if the 2024 presidential election was between him and Biden.

The survey of 1,500 people, conducted between August 26-29, showed that 44 percent of potential voters would pick Trump as their preferred choice for president, with 43 percent opting for Biden. The margin of error for the poll results is three percent.