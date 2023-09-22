Donald Trump Breaks Silence on Rupert Murdoch

Former President Donald Trump responded to Rupert Murdoch's decision to step down as chairman of Fox Corporation and executive chairman of News Corp.

"Many people are saying that,' You forced Rupert Murdoch into retirement!' I do not believe this is so, but while we're at it, how about getting rid of 'Democrat' Mitch McConnell, who gives the Radical Left Lunatics, together with his small band of automatic "yes" votes, EVERYTHING they want. There is ZERO Republican Leadership in the United States Senate. MAGA!!!" Trump wrote in a Friday post on TruthSocial.

In a memo sent to Fox employees that was obtained by Newsweek, Murdoch said, "I am writing to let you all know that I have decided to transition to the role of Chairman Emeritus at Fox and News...For my entire professional life, I have been engaged daily with news and ideas, and that will not change. But the time is right for me to take on different roles, knowing that we have truly talented teams and a passionate, principled leader in Lachlan [Murdoch] who will become sole Chairman of both companies."

Murdoch continued, "Our companies are in robust health, as am I. Our opportunities far exceed our commercial challenges. We have every reason to be optimistic about the coming years—I certainly am, and plan to be here to participate in them...In my new role, I can guarantee you that I will be involved every day in the contest of ideas."

Over the past few months, Trump has criticized Fox News and skipped the first Republican primary debate hosted by the network in August. Instead, Trump participated in an interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson on X, formerly Twitter.

Former President Donald Trump pictured in Maquoketa, Iowa. In response to the news of Rupert Murdoch's retirement, Trump said on Truth Social that Sen. Mitch McConnell should also step down. Scott Olson/Getty Images

Prior to his decision to skip the debate, Trump spoke with Fox News' Brett Baier and criticized the network, calling it "hostile."

"Why would I allow a hostile network and then allow people that are polling at zero?" Trump asked during the interview with Baier.

During his interview with Carlson, Trump spoke further about Fox News, saying it was a "terrible move" for the network to fire the former host.

"You're No. 1 on television and all of a sudden we're doing this interview, but we'll get bigger ratings doing this crazy forum that you're using than probably the debate," Trump said.

Trump has also claimed that Fox has refused to show different polls for the 2024 presidential election.

"Why won't Fox (Fox & Friends!) show the National Poll that THEY just did. They refuse to put it up, even after spending all of that money. SHOW THE POLL!!! If they don't show it, I'll put it up later!" Trump wrote on Truth Social on Thursday.

A new book by Michael Wolff, The Fall: The End of Fox News and the Murdoch Dynasty, which was obtained by Newsweek, reported that both Rupert and his eldest son, Lachlan, have criticized Trump over the past few years.