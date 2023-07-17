Donald Trump Calls Joe Biden a 'Very Stupid Person' in Blistering Attack

Former President Donald Trump has described President Joe Biden as a "very stupid person" as he continues his campaign for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Trump made the remarks during an interview with Wayne Allyn Root of conservative network Real America's Voice on July 15 and a clip of his comments shared to Twitter by PatriotTakes on Sunday had been viewed more than 100,000 times by early Monday morning.

The former president remains the leading contender in the polls for the GOP presidential nomination, while Biden has announced his intention to run again in 2024 and is almost certain to be the Democratic candidate.

"I never went after Biden like I could have because of respect for the presidency," Trump told Root during the interview.

Joe Biden (L) addresses a joint press conference with Finland's president after the U.S.-Nordic leaders summit in Helsinki on July 13, 2023, and Donald Trump speaks at a Republican volunteer recruitment event in Las Vegas, Nevada, July 8, 2023. Trump described Biden as a "very stupid person" in a recent interview. ALESSANDRO RAMPAZZO/AFP via Getty Images; PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Trump went on: "He's a stone cold crook. He's a common thief. He's a lowlife and he's a very stupid person. Beyond anything else, I mean, he's a stupid person."

The former president added: "Now, I say it because when they indict your opponent, which nobody thought was possible, especially on nonsense—you know it all comes under the Presidential Records Act."

He went on to discuss the act before Root moved on to a different question. Trump has been indicted over his alleged mishandling of government documents.

A video clip of those comments was shared by PatriotTakes, a Twitter account that describes itself in part as "researchers monitoring and exposing right-wing extremism."

Trump's claim that Biden is a "crook" is likely a reference to a probe being conducted by the GOP-led House Oversight Committee into alleged corruption on the part of the president and his family, including his son, Hunter Biden.

Republican Representative James Comer from Kentucky, chair of the Oversight Committee, and Republican Senator Chuck Grassley from Iowa sought documents from the FBI in May "alleging a criminal scheme involving then-Vice President Joe Biden and a foreign national."

The allegations against Biden focused on testimony from a whistleblower, Gal Luft, co-director of the Institute for the Analysis of Global Security in Maryland, whom Comer previously described as a "missing" witness in the Biden probe.

In July, the Department of Justice (DOJ) unsealed an eight-count indictment against Luft and announced that he had been charged with acting as an unregistered foreign agent on behalf of China, violating U.S. sanctions against Iran, trafficking in arms, and making false statements to federal agents among other matters.

In a statement issued to Newsweek in May, the White House strongly criticized the GOP probe.

"For going on five years now, Republicans in Congress have been lobbing unfounded, unproven, politically-motivated attacks against the President and his family without offering evidence for their claims or evidence of decisions influenced by anything other than U.S. interests," Ian Sams, a White House spokesman, told Newsweek in the statement.

"That's because they prefer floating anonymous innuendo, amplified by the megaphone of their allies in right-wing media, to get attention and try to distract and deflect from their own unpopular ideas and lack of solutions to the issues the American people actually care about," Sams said.