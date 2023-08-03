What Donald Trump's Children Have Said About Indictment

As Donald Trump is now facing a third criminal indictment—three more than any former president in U.S. history—there has been a mix of reactions from his children.

While his two eldest sons, who have been staunch advocates of his following his term in the White House, have criticized the latest announcement, co-opting familiar sentiments from Trump himself, his other children have remained silent.

The former president was charged by the Department of Justice (DOJ) on Tuesday on four counts— including conspiracy to defraud the United States; conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding; obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding; and conspiracy against rights—over his alleged involvement in a fraudulent attempt to overturn the 2020 election.

(L-R) Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Barron Trump, Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump, Jr. (in row behind) and Eric Trump are seen at the funeral of Ivana Trump on July 20, 2022, in New York City. The former president's children have shown mixed reactions to his indictments. GWR/Star Max/GC Images

DOJ special counsel Jack Smith, whose office led the investigation, accused Trump in a news conference of "lies" that were "targeted at obstructing a bedrock function of the U.S. government: the nation's process of collecting, counting and certifying the results of the presidential election."

The Republican frontrunner for the 2024 nomination has repeatedly claimed that the 2020 presidential election was subject to widespread fraud, though no evidence has been found to support his assertions.

Trump has continuously railed against the investigation and Smith and has described the cases against him as being politically motivated. In a Truth Social media post on Tuesday night, he asked rhetorically why the case had not been brought sooner, before answering: "They wanted it right in the middle of my campaign, that's why!"

In a statement, the Trump campaign accused the DOJ of election interference by announcing the charges during his 2024 presidential bid, and compared the "lawlessness of these persecutions" to Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union. It added: "Trump will not be deterred by disgraceful and unprecedented political targeting!"

The Republican presidential primary candidate is already facing a criminal case in New York relating to allegations of hush-money payments in the lead-up to the 2016 election; and another in Florida over charges of mishandling classified documents found at his Mar-a-Lago residence last summer, following another investigation led by Smith.

In both cases, Trump has denied all wrongdoing and he has pleaded not guilty at arraignment hearings.

Donald Trump Jr.

Speaking to GB News on Wednesday, Donald Trump Jr., 45, played down claims that his father had been "rattled" by the mounting criminal charges, saying: "I called him yesterday after another one and it was just sort of like, 'ho-hum, why are you calling me?' And it's because it's become so commonplace; it's like taco Tuesday."

The former president's namesake son also insinuated that Trump was fighting the legal battles not just for himself, but for his supporters and ideals—something that the Republican candidate has also suggested.

"He understands what's going on, he understands what's at stake for him," Trump Jr. told the news channel. "But again, he's [sic] why he's doing this. He's doing this because he's fighting for what's left of our country. It's not just an attack on Donald Trump."

Similar to the remarks of his father, on Tuesday Trump Jr. took to Twitter to question why the latest indictment "didn't happen two-and-a-half years ago," adding: "Apparently it happened now, because Trump's polling is so strong the swamp [and] the deep state will do anything to prevent him from winning and taking their power!"

His comments echo prevailing conspiracy theories that a globalized cabal of the powerful and wealthy—called the deep state—was quietly controlling the world, and that Trump is the person to dismantle this supposed threat.

Newsweek approached the DOJ and Donald Trump's office via email for comment on Thursday.

Eric Trump

Reacting to the latest indictment on Fox News on Wednesday, Eric Trump, 39, likened it to the other allegations that had been made about the former president over the years, equating them all to "lies."

"We've dealt with this nonsense from the very beginning," he said. "We dealt with it with all the impeachments, we dealt with it with the slanderous Russia lies—the fact that we were colluding with the Kremlin, that we had secret servers in the basement of Trump Tower.

"It's been lie after lie after lie about my father. Anything they could do to weaken him, to take him down, to otherwise distract him," he added. "This isn't new to us; they're desperate."

In 2019, a special counsel investigation found that hackers in the employ of the Russian state attempted to interfere with the 2016 election to boost Trump's campaign and harm that of his rival, Hillary Clinton, but "did not establish that members of the Trump campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities."

The House of Representatives twice impeached Trump while he was in office and it was under Democratic leadership, but on both occasions he was acquitted by the Senate.

Ivanka Trump

Ivanka Trump, 41, the former president's eldest daughter, has not spoken publicly about Trump's more recent indictments, having stepped back from the limelight after serving as a senior adviser in his administration.

Following the announcement of his first indictment in New York, she released a short statement on Instagram, which read: "I love my father, and I love my country. Today, I am pained for both. I appreciate the voices across the political spectrum expressing support and concern."

Ivanka Trump had already issued a statement in November, when Trump announced a third presidential run, saying that while she loved her father "very much," she was "choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family."

Similarly, Tiffany Trump, 29, and Barron Trump, 17, have not passed comment publicly on the indictment.