U.S.

Donald Trump Made 'Confession' Over Classified Docs—Ex-FBI Special Counsel

By
U.S. Donald Trump Jack Smith New Jersey Indictment

Donald Trump essentially admitted to one of the federal charges he is accused of in the classified documents case during his speech in New Jersey, according to a legal expert.

Former FBI general counsel Andrew Weissmann was reacting to the remarks the former president gave after pleading not guilty to 37 federal charges in Miami, Florida, on Tuesday in connection to Special Counsel Jack Smith's probe.

Speaking at his Bedminster resort, Trump dismissed the federal charges against him, while attacking Smith as "deranged" and a "thug."

Trump also said that the reason he had so many boxes of classified materials at his Mar-a-Lago resort after he left office was that he had "every right under the Presidential Records Act" to keep them, and that the boxes also contained "all types of personal belongings."

Donald Trump in Bedminster
Former U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks outside the club house at the Trump National Golf Club on June 13, 2023 in Bedminster, New Jersey. Earlier in the day, Trump was arraigned in federal court in Miami on 37 felony charges, including illegally retaining defense secrets and obstructing the government’s efforts to reclaim the classified documents. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

However, under the Presidential Records Act, which was implemented in the wake of the Richard Nixon Watergate scandal, all presidential documents must be sent to the National Archives when the commander-in-chief leaves office as they belong to the federal government.

Speaking to MSNBC, Weissmann, who worked on special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia inquiry into Trump, said the former president's comments about purposely holding onto the materials he has been charged over could be used as evidence of admission of guilt against the Republican, regardless if he takes the stand at a trial.

"Those are admissions. Part of what he said is just a straight-out confession. It's not a defense. It's a confession," Weissmann said.

"He said, 'I could take these.' When you are charged with the illegal retention, the illegal possession of the documents, it is not a good idea to say, 'Hey, you want to know why I took these? Because I could," Weissmann said.

"That is not a defense to that charge. That is an admission to the charge."

Elsewhere during his speech, Trump claimed that he did not know what was in all the boxes that he kept at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida as going through them all would have been a "long, tedious job" and he has "a very busy life."

Weissmann said that this claim from Trump is "disproved by his own voice" in reference to the apparent existence of an audio recording in which the former president can be heard at a July 2021 meeting in Bedminster admitting that he had retained a secret Pentagon paper after he left the White House, and that he no longer had the authority to declassify it.

Weissmann added that Trump also did not attempt during his speech to defend the obstruction of justice allegations, where he is accused of ignoring a subpoena to return all the necessary documents and hindering the federal attempt to retrieve them.

Trump is also accused of getting his legal team to falsely state that all the classified materials had returned prior to the FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago in August 2022.

"Even if you agree with every single thing he said, it is still not a defense to when you get a grand jury subpoena, you need to comply," Weissmann said.

"Instead there will be a lawyer who will take the stand. And it may be three lawyers to say he wanted me to lie to the Department of Justice and say we returned everything.

"I am confident his lawyers are listening to this and going 'how much worse are you going to make this criminal case for you?'"

Trump's office has been contacted for comment via email.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

June 16
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
June 16
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC