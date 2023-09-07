U.S.

Donald Trump Co-Defendants Should Be 'Reevaluating' Flipping: Attorney

By
U.S. Donald Trump Mar-a-lago Lawyers Jack Smith

Lawyers for two defendants in Donald Trump's classified documents case ought to consider whether their clients should cooperate with investigators after a key witness flipped, according to a legal expert.

Former federal prosecutor Michael McAuliffe was reacting to confirmation that Mar-a-Lago IT worker Yuscil Taveras changed his under-oath testimony and provided evidence against Trump, his aide Walt Nauta, and Mar-a-Lago maintenance worker Carlos De Oliveira in order to avoid perjury charges.

Taveras had previously testified to a special grand jury in March that he was not aware of any attempts by Trump, Nauta, or De Oliveira to delete security footage which had been subpoenaed by federal prosecutors as part of the classified documents case, a claim investigators said they knew was false.

Walt Nauta in Florida
Walt Nauta, personal aide to former U.S. President Donald Trump, departs the Alto Lee Adams Sr. U.S. Courthouse in Fort Pierce, Florida, on August 10, 2023. Trump is accused of attempting to delete security camera footage at his Mar-a-Lago estate to prevent it from being provided to the FBI and a grand jury. CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP/Getty Images

After being made aware he faced potential perjury charges, Taveras changed his lawyer and then "immediately" retracted his prior testimony to provide information that implicated all three defendants regarding their alleged "efforts to delete security camera footage."

Both Nauta and De Oliveira have pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to obstruct justice allegations, with Trump denying all 40 charges against him.

After a court filing showed that Taveras changed his testimony in order to avoid charges himself, McAuliffe suggested that Nauta and De Oliveira's lawyers may want to "reevaluate" if not cooperating with the inquiry is in the best interest of their clients.

"Yuscil Taveras's cooperation in the documents prosecution is no surprise and puts significant pressure on the three defendants," McAuliffe told Newsweek.

"How the three charged defendants react to Taveras' role as a government witness will vary. It likely won't change Trump's approach. However, Nauta and De Oliveira are in a different category of culpability.

"They did not create or lead the efforts to obstruct or withhold documents. In theory, a defendant's lawyer should be constantly reevaluating the likelihood of conviction for the client and assessing whether cooperation is in the client's best interest," he added.

"Criminal cases are dynamic and reflect circumstances that can change. The new confirmation of a cooperator who has precipitant knowledge of the allegations is one such potential change."

Nauta and De Oliveira's legal teams have been contacted for comment.

Taveras was previously represented by Stanley Woodward, a lawyer paid for by Trump's PAC who also represents Nauta.

Federal prosecutors had previously raised a potential conflict of interest from Woodward, as Taveras' cooperation meant the lawyer could represent a defendant in the classified documents trial, and then cross-examine another of his clients providing evidence during a trial.

Special Counsel Jack Smith's office had requested that Judge Aileen Cannon, who is overseeing the classified documents case, hold what is known as a Garcia hearing so Nauta could be aware of a conflict of interest with Woodward and potentially request a new attorney.

McAuliffe added that Woodward being removed as Taveras' lawyer shows the "messiness" of having a small group of attorneys representing multiple participants in a matter.

"It creates actual and perceived conflicts of interest," he told Newsweek. "How the parties and the court manage those issues is one of challenges in the documents case."

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 15
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 15
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC