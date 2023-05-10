Former President Donald Trump will take part in a CNN town hall event in New Hampshire on Wednesday night, only a day after he was found by a New York jury to have sexually abused and defamed writer E. Jean Carroll.

The event will mark Trump's first appearance on the news network in years, after the relationship between the former president and the channel soured during his time in office. Before and during his presidency, Trump repeatedly chastised CNN reporters, once refusing to answer a question by Jim Acosta and calling him "fake news."

On Wednesday, Trump will take questions from Republican voters attending the event at Saint Anselm College, Goffstown, in New Hampshire, as gathered by CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins. Collins, who covered Trump's work during his years in office, was once banned from a press event at the White House in 2018 after asking the then-president about the so-called Michael Cohen tapes.

Former US President Donald Trump reacts as he plays golf at the Trump Turnberry Golf Courses, in Turnberry on the west coast of Scotland on May 2, 2023, during the second day of his first visit to the country since losing the Presidency. Trump will attend a CNN town hall event in New Hampshire on Wednesday night. ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images

CNN's announcement of the event on May 1 was followed by controversy and outrage on social media, as critics accused the channel of giving a boost to the visibility of the embattled former president and offering a platform for spreading misinformation over the 2020 presidential election.

To this day, Trump—the frontrunner for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024— insists that the 2020 election was rigged, though his claim has been proven false.

Anger against the event has only grown in the wake of Carroll's civil case against Trump. The writer, now 79 years old, accused Trump in 2019 of raping her in the dressing room of a New York department store in 1996. The former president denied any wrongdoing, accusing Carroll of lying to sell books—which led to the writer filing a lawsuit for defamation against the former president.

On Tuesday, a New York jury found Trump liable for sexual abuse and defamation against Carroll, but not rape, and ordered him to pay $5 million in damages.

While there's no way of knowing what the New Hampshire voters will ask Trump during the CNN town hall, it's possible that there will be questions about the New York civil trial—as well as other cases, including criminal trials, in which the former president is currently involved.

Mike Tappin, a U.S. politics expert and honorary fellow at Keele University, told Newsweek that "it will be interesting to see the way in which Trump responds tonight on CNN where for the first time in many years, he's going to appear in a Town Hall type meeting, taking questions from Republicans and other voters."

He added: "We will have to see how well he fares in this and obviously questions are going to be asked about his private life and his behavior. But Trump has the skin of an armadillo, and I think he will try to brazen it out."

What Time Is the Town Hall?

The town hall event hosted by Collins is set to begin at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

Where Can I Watch the Event?

To follow the CNN town hall event, you can just open CNN.com's homepage on your desktop or use the CNN's apps on any mobile device powered by either iOS or Android.

A live stream of the event will also be accessible via CNN OTT and mobile apps under the "TV Channels" category, or on CNNgo.

If you're in no rush to see the event live and would rather catch up in your own time, you will be able to find the footage on demand as of Thursday on CNN.com, the CNN OTT app, and Cable Operator Platforms, as long as you're a pay TV subscriber.