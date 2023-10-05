Donald Trump Demands Joe Biden Apologize to Him Over Border Wall

Donald Trump has demanded an apology from President Joe Biden after the current administration waived dozens of federal laws in Texas to allow border wall construction.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump accused Biden of breaking "every environmental law" in the book while sharing an Associated Press article detailing how the Department of Homeland Security deployed executive powers to waive 26 environmental, public health and cultural preservation laws in order to build more border wall in South Texas in an area where illegal migrant crossings have surged this year.

"So interesting to watch Crooked Joe Biden break every environmental law in the book to prove that I was right when I built 560 miles (they incorrectly state 450 in story!) of brand new, beautiful border wall. As I have stated often, over thousands of years, there are only two things that have consistently worked, wheels, and walls!" Trump wrote.

"Will Joe Biden apologize to me and America for taking so long to get moving, and allowing our country to be flooded with 15 million illegals immigrants, from places unknown. I will await his apology."

Trump made building a wall across the entire United States-Mexico border in order to cut down on illegal immigration a key 2016 campaign promise.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.