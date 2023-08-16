Fact Check: Are Donald Trump and Melania Getting Divorced?

Donald Trump's indictment in Georgia this week over alleged attempts to overturn results from the 2020 election has yet again exposed the former president to legal challenges that could harm his chances of a White House return.

The 98-page indictment spurred by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' investigation includes charges against Trump and others under the state's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. In total, there are 41 charges connected to the criminal indictment. The former president denies any wrongdoing.

In the lead-up to the grand jury indictment this week, rumors of other legal woes began breaking through online including suggestions the former president could be handed divorce papers from Melania Trump.

Former President Donald Trump and former first lady Melania Trump at his Mar-a-Lago home on November 15, 2022, in Palm Beach, Florida. Rumors have sprung up online alleging that Melania Trump was planning to divorce the former president Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The Claim

A post on X, formerly Twitter, by @PopularLiberal, on August 11, 2023, viewed more than 770,000 times, said: "It appears that leaked emails have revealed Melania Trump's apparent threats of divorce towards Donald Trump, along with her inquiries about his pension and the terms she would be entitled to in a $2 billion divorce settlement."

The tweet also includes a video that repeats these lines and adds: "Apparently, as I said, she's left him. It's over."

The Facts

This allegation appears to be based on a misquote of a gossip article, which itself is based on unverified and anonymous quotes

The social posts are a near-verbatim copy of an article published by gossip site Radar on August 8, 2023.

However, that article does not say that emails have leaked and bases its claims entirely on unnamed sources.

It states how a number of "insiders" claim Melania Trump was anxious about the possibility that her personal emails could be leaked in a subpoena.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg recently attempted to subpoena her messages as part of the indictment against Trump over alleged hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels. The request was quashed by Judge Juan Merchan for being too broad, reported CBS News.

One anonymous source told Radar that Melania Trump had "likely written multiple emails to counsel asking for guidance on her rights if her husband is convicted on all these charges and if she should use whatever she knows to squeeze him in divorce court."

Another source was quoted as saying "blistering email exchanges between the first lady and the president focused on his seeming betrayal, her lack of trust and her desire to pursue a divorce." And another reportedly added: "If these emails were to go public, it would rip the Band-Aid off Donald and Melania's marriage, and almost certainly drive her into divorce court!"

None of these anonymous quotes were verified with further evidence. Radar, unlike the posts on X, does not say that the emails have been leaked or have revealed details of a divorce settlement.

Although the headline of the article may suggest the emails have already been revealed, the copy shows no such messages have been published yet.

Crucially, outside of the story and social media speculation, there is no verifiable evidence, such as court filings, that shows the couple is getting or planning to get divorced.

While we cannot rule out behind-the-scenes discussions, there is simply no concrete proof that the pair are splitting, as is speculated online.

Newsweek has contacted a media representative of Donald Trump for comment.

The Ruling

False.

There is no verifiable evidence that suggests Donald Trump and Melania Trump are getting a divorce.

The claims on Twitter are a misquote of a gossip article that is based on the accounts of unnamed Trump "insiders."

The article claims, based on anonymous sources, that as yet unrevealed emails may include information about divorce. The article does not substantiate that claim any further and does not state the emails have been leaked.

FACT CHECK BY Newsweek's Fact Check team