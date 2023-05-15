Trump shares E. Jean Carroll posts on Mother's Day, doesn't mention Melania

Former President Donald Trump used Mother's Day as an opportunity to attack the "radical Left," but failed to mention Melania Trump.

Trump also shared old social media posts from E. Jean Carroll following the conclusion of his court case with the former Elle columnist.

A jury in the New York civil case last week found that the former president had sexually abused Carroll at a Bergdorf Goodman department store in the mid-1990s, then defamed her character by branding her a "liar."

Donald Trump during a round of golf at his Turnberry course on May 2, 2023, in Turnberry, Scotland. Trump used Mother's Day as an opportunity to attack the "radical Left," but failed to mention Melania Trump. Getty

The jury, which deliberated for just under three hours on Tuesday, ruled that Trump must pay Carroll a total of $5 million in compensatory and punitive damages. It didn't find Trump liable over allegations that he had raped Carroll, however.

The jury determined that Trump defamed Carroll when he called her allegations a "con job" in an October 2022 Truth Social post.

Without adding any context, Trump shared tweets from Carroll in 2015, 2014 and 2013.

One of the posts shared was a tweet from 2015 that read: "How do you know your 'unwanted sexual advance' is unwanted, until you advance it."

A shared tweet, from 2014, also read: "There is no such as a slut. Only sexual geniuses."

Trump also shared a 2013 Carroll tweet that said:" A chap is not a mind-reader. Show him what you like. Or he will soon regret he even has a penis."

Trump followed up these posts with a Mother's Day post that attacked those critical of him. The post didn't mention the mothers of his children, his now deceased first wife and mother of three of his children, Ivana Trump, Marla Maples, the mother to his daughter Tiffany Trump, or his current wife, Melania Trump, mother to his son Barron Trump.

Trump wrote: "Happy Mother's Day to ALL, in particular the Mothers, Wives and Lovers of the Radical Left Fascists, Marxists, and Communists who are doing everything within their power to destroy and obliterate our once great Country.

"Please make these complete Lunatics and Maniacs Kinder, Gentler, Softer and, most importantly, Smarter, so that we can, quickly, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!"

Trump's post has been compared to that of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, which was starkly different. DeSantis shared a picture of his family all together and smiling to accompany his message.

DeSantis wrote: "Madison, Mason and Mamie are lucky to have the best mother in the world - @CaseyDeSantis. Thank you for all that you do for our family, we love you very much!"

DeSantis is widely believed to be considering a possible 2024 Presidential bit, but he hasn't yet made an official announcement. Trump has routinely criticized and attacked DeSantis ahead of this possible decision and taken to calling him "Ron DeSanctimonious."