What Each Donald Trump Family Member is Doing on the Day of His Arrest

While former President Donald Trump's children have each commented on their frustration and disappointment at him being indicted, questions remain as to where they are today, the day of his arrest.

A grand jury indicted Trump last Thursday following an investigation by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. The D.A.'s office probed a payment of $130,000 by Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen to adult film star Stormy Daniels to keep her quiet ahead of the 2016 presidential election about an alleged affair she had with Trump in 2006.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing, alleging the investigation was politically motivated, and has denied having an affair with Daniels. He has called on his supporters to protest the decision.

Trump arrived in New York City on Monday, a day before his scheduled arraignment on Tuesday at 2:15 P.M. and plans to head back to his home in Palm Beach, Florida, "immediately" after his court appearance.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower on April 03, 2023, in New York City. Trump is scheduled to be arraigned tomorrow at a Manhattan courthouse following his indictment by a grand jury. While each of Trump's children has spoken out against the indictment, questions remain as to what they are doing on the day of his arrest. Getty

Eric Trump has indicated on his social media that he traveled to New York with his father for the arraignment.

In one clip, that has now gone viral, Eric Trump tweeted roadside support for the former president as they departed for New York.

Unbelievable support for miles as we depart to New York! pic.twitter.com/Qa0c2pXBip — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) April 3, 2023

In a follow-up clip, Eric Trump tweeted a Fox News broadcast on Trump's departure from a TV inside Donald Trump's private plane that was heading to New York City.

While it is not clear whether Donald Trump Jr. will be joining his brother and father in New York City, through his own social media posts, he has indicated he will remain at his home in Florida.

In an Instagram video post on Monday, he called on his supporters to tune into his latest Triggered podcast episode at 6 P.M.

In the video caption, he said: "You're not gonna want to miss this one talking all things indictment as well as constitutional scholar, Mike Davis, talking about the weaponization of our government, and just how far we have fallen."

According to pictures seen by the New York Post, Donald Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump, has remained in Florida.

On Sunday, Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner were seen together entering a condo, owned by Kusher's parents, in Bal Harbor, not far from her own home in Surfside.

It is not clear if Melania Trump, the former President's wife, will be attending the arraignment, but she was not seen among Trump's aides or son Eric as they headed to the airport.

Melania reportedly accompanied Donald to Trump to dinner following the news he had been indicted on Thursday. However, since the announcement, she has not posted on social media.

Newsweek has contacted Donald Trump's office for comment.