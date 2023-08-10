Donald Trump's Former Lawyer's Surprising Role in 'Real Housewives' Drama

A former cast member of The Real Housewives of New York City on Thursday dropped a bombshell of a revelation on fans by revealing the person who took a photo of Luann de Lesseps' then-fiancé Tom D'Agostino kissing another woman was allegedly none other than Michael Cohen.

Cohen was once former President Donald Trump's personal attorney and "fixer." However, he has been a vocal critic of the ex-president since 2018 when he admitted breaking campaign finance laws related to the Stormy Daniels "hush money" payments and doing prison time.

The identity of the person who caught D'Agostino cheating has been a mystery to fans of the Bravo reality series since season 8 in 2016 when then-cast member Bethenny Frankel received a text that contained a photo of D'Agostino locking lips with another woman. The photo was allegedly taken at a hotel bar in New York City one day before his engagement party with de Lesseps.

During the new episode of comedian Heather McDonald's Juicy Scoop podcast, former RHONY cast member Carole Radziwill told listeners she had recently learned Cohen took the photo.

Cohen has not publicly commented on the claim, and Newsweek contacted him about Radziwill's remarks.

Former Trump Attorney Michael Cohen arrives at the district attorney's office to complete his testimony before a grand jury on March 15, 2023, in New York. Carole Radziwill, a former cast member of "The Real Housewives of New York," said Cohen played a previously unknown role in one of the show's most notorious moments. Yuki Iwamura/AFP/Getty

"Six months ago, maybe eight months ago, I'm having dinner downtown with a friend of mine who is in the movie business," Radziwill said on Juicy Scoop. "In walks Michael Cohen, who is Trump's lawyer. Michael wrote a book, and he wanted to talk to my friend about maybe doing something with the book. I'm like, 'Oh my god, f****** Michael Cohen is at dinner.'"

Radziwill said that she was "prepared to not like him," but after talking to Cohen, she found him "really funny." She then said Cohen claimed he knew her before listing names of other RHONY cast members.

"He knew all of them," Radziwill said.

"We started talking about Tom and the wedding," Radziwill continued. "He goes, 'Of course I know Tom. Who do you think took the picture?' I was like, 'Wait, what did you say?' and he says, 'Who do you think took the picture at The Regency?'"

Radziwill then explained how Cohen allegedly became entangled in the RHONY world.

"Dennis Shields, who was then Bethenny's boyfriend, was friends with Michael Cohen," Radziwill said. "They both lived in Trump Tower, and they were friends."

Of Cohen taking the photo, Radziwill added: "Let me just say 'allegedly,' because this [is what] he was telling me."

McDonald then recapped the sequence of events from the 2016 incident for listeners. She explained Frankel knew the other woman would be at the hotel bar with D'Agostino, and Cohen was present to take the photo due to his friendship with Shields. Cohen then sent the photo to Shields, who gave it to Frankel, who then shared it with de Lesseps.

"I mean, in a million years, I would not have thought that Michael Cohen was gonna sit at dinner and like tell this whole story about how he took the picture," Radziwill said.