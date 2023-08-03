Politics

Donald Trump Gets More Bad News on His Way to Court

By
Politics Donald Trump Stormy Daniels January 6

Former President Donald Trump was hit with more bad legal news on Thursday.

Trump on Thursday was charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy to violate rights that are guaranteed by the Constitution relating to his alleged involvement in the January 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. He appeared at the Elijah Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse in Washington, D.C., about 4:15 p.m. ET and pleaded not guilty.

He received more bad legal news before the hearing when Manhattan federal prosecutors secured access to video testimony Trump gave during the E. Jean Carroll defamation case in May. In that lawsuit, Trump was found liable for sexual abuse and defamation and ordered to pay Carroll $5 million.

Prosecutors have been attempting to gain access to the taped deposition and could use it in the March 2024 criminal trial for which Trump stands accused of orchestrating a hush-money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels in an effort to silence their alleged affair during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Donald Trump Gets More Bad News
Former President Donald Trump arrives to speak during a press conference following his court appearance over an alleged hush-money payment, at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, on April 4, 2023. On August 3, 2023, hours before he appeared in court for the charges related to the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot case, a judge allowed Manhattan prosecutors access to a taped deposition from Trump. Chandan Khanna/AFP/Getty

Trump was indicted in the Daniels case in March. He was charged with 34 felony accounts of falsifying business records. Trump pleaded not guilty and continues to deny any wrongdoing. He has maintained that the investigations against him are part of a politically motivated "witch hunt" by the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Although the two Manhattan cases are unrelated, federal prosecutors wanted to gain access to Trump's taped deposition from the Carroll case because they believe that Trump's comments about sexual misconduct tie into his alleged effort to silence Daniels. Trump's attorneys argued that the evidence in the Carroll case was supposed to remain secret under a protective order.

Newsweek reached out to Trump attorney Todd Blanche by phone for comment.

Read more

Despite Trump's attorneys' efforts, U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan sided with Manhattan prosecutors and gave Carroll's lawyers permission to turn over the tape.

A spokesperson for Kaplan Hecker & Fink LLP—Carroll's attorneys—told Newsweek that that counsel has no comment.

Trump faces 78 felony charges across three cases—the Daniels case; the classified documents case in which Trump is accused of knowingly taking classified documents from the White House and storing them at Mar-a-Lago; and the January 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot case. Another criminal investigation into Trump's alleged efforts to reverse the 2020 election results in Georgia is ongoing.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 11
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 11
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC