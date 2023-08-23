Donald Trump Gives Rudy Giuliani Money Amid Fears He'll Flip

Donald Trump's Bedminster Golf Club in New Jersey will reportedly host a lavish $100,000-per-ticket fundraiser to raise money for Rudy Giuliani's legal defense fund.

The September 7 event is described as "an evening in support of America's mayor" that will include a 90-minute roundtable with Trump and Giuliani, followed by a dinner with the former New York City mayor-turned-Trump-confidant, according to an invitation posted on X, formerly Twitter, by The New York Times's Shane Goldmacher.

Trump, Giuliani and 17 others in the former president's orbit were indicted last week by a Georgia grand jury on 41 total charges stemming from a multi-year investigation led by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis into alleged 2020 election interference in Georgia. Trump has denied any wrongdoing.

Giuliani, Trump's former personal attorney, has already felt the financial consequences of being listed as a defendant, reportedly listing his three-bedroom home on Manhattan's Upper East Side for $6.5 million.

A website has been created called the Rudy Giuliani Freedom Fund to raise money on his behalf due to the actions of the "Deep State." The website states, "Rudy's loyalty to President Trump and the truth has come with a hefty price."

Giuliani also posted a direct address in Palm Beach online where supporters can send checks specifically for his defense.

Patricia Crouse, a political science practitioner in residence at the University of New Haven, told Newsweek that events like these could help Trump "keep Giuliani in his back pocket."

"I think in general, given a choice between prison or giving up Trump, most of the co-defendants are going to tell prosecutors what they know about Trump," Crouse said. "Giuliani is taking a big risk by standing by Trump when in reality, Trump would probably not do the same for him.

"I also have questions about how much of the money will actually go to Giuliani's defense fund. Trump already has enough money to help defend himself and probably every co-defendant. Why fundraise? It seems like it might be just another way to line Trump's pockets but for Giuliani's sake, I hope not."

Concerns among others in Trump's current and former inner circle have grown in terms of funding those in the direst financial circumstances.

Jenna Ellis, a former Trump attorney who has publicly questioned why Trump and the pro-Trump Super PAC have not financially supported all the Georgia defendants, had crowdfunded over $111,000 for her legal defense as of Tuesday.

"I am glad to see Trump willing to help raise funds for someone other than himself," Ellis told Newsweek via email. "He should help all his lawyers who served him when he asked. I'm very grateful to everyone across the country who is helping and supporting me against this criminalization of the practice of law."

Financial aid has also been linked to loyalty pledges, as speculation continues as to whether individuals like Trump's ex-chief of staff, Mark Meadows, may flip on his former boss to protect his own interests.

Some, like former Trump attorney John Eastman, have maintained firm in their convictions of not flipping against the former president. On Tuesday, Eastman surrendered himself to authorities and had his mug shot taken. He is adamant that he committed no crimes and, like Trump, has promised to not engage in any discussions about a plea deal.

All 19 defendants in the Georgia case are facing one count in violation of the Georgia Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.

"Georgia has a broader RICO statute than many other states and this gives DA Willis the ability to tie together a complicated case with many defendants and moving parts under the umbrella of a broad statute," Nathan Price, associate professor of political science and international affairs at the University of North Georgia, told Newsweek.

"For a case like this, you have dozens of individuals accused of actions that were part of a criminal conspiracy," he said. "To secure convictions for the defendants, the prosecution will need to convince a jury beyond a reasonable doubt of their assertion that these individuals, 'knowingly and willfully joined a conspiracy to unlawfully change the outcome of the election in favor of Trump.'"

There is "considerable overlap" between the Georgia case and the previous federal indictment pertaining to January 6, 2021, Price added. The federal indictment came after an investigation led by Special Counsel Jack Smith.

Newsweek reached out to the Trump campaign and Bedminster Golf Club via email for comment.

