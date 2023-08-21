Donald Trump Gets Harshest Bail Restrictions Yet

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee set former President Donald Trump's bond at $200,000 in the Georgia criminal case into his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

Trump last week was indicted in the case following a two-and-a-half year-long investigation by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who has probed Trump's call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, during which he allegedly asked him to find enough votes to tilt the election in his favor and an alleged plot to submit a false slate of pro-Trump electors to the Electoral College.

Trump has maintained his innocence in the case, saying he did nothing wrong and that he's being targeted for political reasons as he runs for reelection in 2024.

The bond order, released Monday afternoon, totaled $200,000, with $80,000 coming from one count of violating Georgia's RICO Act, according to documents from the Fulton County Clerk's office. Trump will be able to post bond as cash, commercial surety or through Fulton County's Jail 10 percent program.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a political rally while campaigning for the GOP nomination in the 2024 election at Erie Insurance Arena on July 29, 2023, in Erie, Pennsylvania. Trump faced his most restrictive bond restrictions yet in the Georgia election interference case on Monday. Jeff Swensen/Getty

The order also outlines his conditions for release, including that he shall not attempt to "intimidate" potential witnesses.

"The Defendant shall perform no act to intimidate any person known to him or her to be a codefendant or witness in this case or to otherwise obstruct the administration of justice," the order reads.

Specifically, the order bars Trump from making direct or indirect threats of any nature against any codefendant, witnesses, victims or to the community, the order reads. The order extends to his social media posts, as well as posts he reshares online.

Trump has faced scrutiny for his postings to his social media platform Truth Social, including accusations of witness tampering after posting attacks against Georgia's former Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan ahead of his testimony before the Fulton County grand jury.

The order was signed by Judge McAffee, who is residing over the case, Willis, and members of Trump's legal team.

Newsweek reached out to Trump's campaign for comment via email.

Earlier on Monday, Judge McAffee also set bond for two of Trump's 18 codefendants in the case, his ex-attorney John Eastman and Scott Hall, a Georgia bail bondsman.

The release conditions in the Georgia case are perhaps the harshest yet in the former president's four indictments. This was also the first case of a judge imposing monetary conditions.

Trump has also been indicted in Justice Department (DOJ) probes into the January 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol building and classified documents found at his Mar-a-Lago estate, as well as a New York case into an alleged hush money payment made during his 2016 presidential campaign. The former president pleaded not guilty and maintains his innocence in each case.

In the January 6 case, a judge ordered him not to violate federal or state laws, to appear in court as required, sign an appearance bond and not communicate about the facts of the case to any witness except through or in the presence of counsel, according to documents.

In the classified documents case, a judge ordered Trump to not discuss the case with his aide and codefendant Walt Nauta, The New York Times reported. Trump also did not have to post bail in the New York case, as the city has reformed the cash bail system in recent years.