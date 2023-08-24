Donald Trump has swapped out his lead defense lawyer in the case against him in Georgia relating to allegations of a conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election results in the state, just hours before he is due to be arrested over the charges, according to reports.

Drew Findling, who had been leading the former president's legal team in the case, has been replaced by Steven Sadow, a high-profile defense lawyer from Atlanta, CNN reported, citing sources close to Trump.

The source reportedly said that the personnel change was not to do with Findling's performance in the case thus far, but described Sadow as the "best criminal defense attorney in Georgia."

In a statement to the news network, Sadow confirmed he had been retained by the former president in his case in Fulton County.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump is seen at the Trump National in Bedminster, New Jersey on August 13, 2023. Trump has swapped out his lead defense lawyer in the case against him in Georgia relating to allegations of a conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election results in the state. TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

He added: "The president should never have been indicted. He is innocent of all the charges brought against him.

"We look forward to the case being dismissed or, if necessary, an unbiased, open-minded jury finding the president not guilty."

This is a developing story and will be updated with further information.