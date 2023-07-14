U.S.

Donald Trump and Hunter Biden May Be Headed for Court Showdown

By
Hunter Biden's lawyer recently sent a cease-and-desist letter to Donald Trump over the former president's social media posts, possibly teeing up a courtroom showdown between the two.

On Friday, ABC News reported that Abbe Lowell, a lawyer for President Joe Biden's son, Hunter, sent a cease-and-desist letter to Trump saying that the former president's social media posts discussing Hunter are dangerous and could lead to harm against him and his family.

"This is not a false alarm...We are just one such social media message away from another incident, and you should make clear to Mr. Trump—if you have not done so already—that Mr. Trump's words have caused harm in the past and threaten to do so again if he does not stop," the letter said, according to ABC News.

The letter sent by Lowell comes as Trump has repeatedly attacked Hunter Biden in various posts on his TruthSocial account. Trump has taken aim at Hunter Biden following the discovery of cocaine in the West Wing of the White House. On Thursday, the U.S. Secret Service concluded its probe into the discovery of cocaine and said that they were unable to find the exact individual who left it there.

"I have an idea. Get Deranged Jack Smith to take just a 'tiny' portion of the millions of dollars he is spending illegally 'targeting' me, and let him go to the White House with his army of thugs to solve the Cocaine dilemma. I'd bet they already know the answer, but just in case, it could be done in 5 minutes. Is it Crooked Joe and his wonderful son, Hunter? Release the findings, release the tapes. We can't have a crackhead in charge of our Nuclear Arsenal!!!" Trump wrote in a TruthSocial post on Tuesday.

In the cease-and-desist letter, Lowell addressed the cocaine and said, "The Biden family was not at the White House (let alone in the vestibule) in the period when the cocaine was found," ABC News reported.

Trump has also discussed a guilty plea made by Hunter Biden on federal charges for illegally possessing a weapon and failing to pay income taxes. In a post to TruthSocial, Trump criticized the prosecutor investigating Hunter Biden, David Weiss and said, "He gave out a traffic ticket instead of a death sentence."

According to ABC News, the cease-and-desist letter brought up the January 6 riots and Trump's alleged role; however, it noted that the former president is not required to respond but sought to show "how his incitement can further hurt people and cause himself even more legal trouble."

Newsweek reached out to Trump's spokesperson and Lowell's legal firm via email for comment.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

