How MAGA Reacted to Donald Trump's Third Indictment

MAGA supporters have come out in force since it was announced former President Donald Trump is being indicted on charges relating to the 2020 presidential election. The announcement, made on August 1, drew considerable ire from his backers, with several notable MAGA supporters taking to social media to demonstrate their loyalty.

Trump, who is seeking reelection in the 2024 election, has been indicted on four criminal counts relating to an alleged attempt to overturn the 2020 election result and his role in the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol. Trump arrived at the E Barrett Prettyman federal courthouse in Washington, D.C. on Thursday where he pleaded not guilty to four charges: conspiracy to defraud the US, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights. It is the third time he has faced criminal charges since March.

Trump has denied all wrongdoing and has repeatedly criticized the special counsel's probe, claiming it is politically motivated. Now, MAGA-supporting Republicans have rallied in support of the former president, echoing his belief that the Democrats interfered in the 2020 election.

Kari Lake, a longtime supporter of Trump's claims regarding election fraud, who has never conceded her own loss in the 2022 Arizona governor's race, said in a statement: "This is the most egregious case of election interference in the history of our country. This [is] a battle that a unified Republican party MUST fight. Otherwise, we will lose this country forever."

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a Nevada Republican volunteer recruiting event in Las Vegas, Nevada, on July 8, 2023. Trump was indicted on Thursday on four charges relating to election interference. Mario Tama/Getty Images

Lake also called for all prospective Republican candidates in the upcoming 2024 election to postpone their campaigns and throw their weight behind Trump. The statement continues: "That is why I am calling on all Republican candidates for President to immediately suspend their campaigns, stop wasting hard-earned donor money and rally around our nominee, President Donald J. Trump."

Speaking on Newsmax's Eric Bolling The Balance on Tuesday, Lake said: "They can throw 10 more indictments at President Trump, and it's only going to make his supporters more emboldened to support him. This is election interference unlike anything we've ever seen before. They know they can't stop him because the people want him back in office."

Marjorie Taylor Greene, Representative for Georgia's 14th congressional district and another staunch Trump supporter, accused the Democrats of being communists in a tweet. She wrote: "The DOJ is going full COMMUNIST today, arresting Joe Biden's top political opponent, President Donald Trump.

"This isn't just an attack on Trump, it's an attack on every American who stands in the way of a complete Communist Democrat takeover of our country."

Representative Matt Gaetz, along with Greene, has renewed calls to defund the office of Special Counsel Jack Smith following the indictment announcement. Also taking to Twitter to defend the former president, he wrote: "Jack Smith and his indictment will forever go down in history as a total disgrace to the United States of America. President Trump defended our democracy, and we have an obligation to defend him against the Deep State's crusade to destroy our movement."

Smith is running the investigations into Trump. He was appointed in November by Attorney General Merrick Garland to take over two Department of Justice investigations involving the former president.

Gaetz followed up his initial tweet with a meme of Trump accompanied by text that reads: "In reality they're not after me they're after you. I'm just in the way."

Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert, who has previously attempted to impeach President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris over the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan in 2021, threw her weight behind Trump's 2024 election campaign after the indictment. Speaking with Rob Schmitt in an interview with Newsmax, she claimed Trump's legal battle will actually bolster his 2024 campaign.

"This is election interference at its finest," she said. "The DOJ is no longer the Department of Justice. It's the department of injustice and with this arraignment, Joe Biden, his DOJ, has officially become his new campaign headquarters, and Jack Smith is his new campaign manager."

"I'm actually really excited over this arraignment because it only ensures that President Trump will be the 47th president of the United States," Boebert said. "Because the American people are sick of this. They are sick of the Democrats' dirty tricks."

