Donald Trump's Indictment 'Writes Itself' After Jan. 6 Report: Kirschner

An indictment of former President Donald Trump "writes itself" following the release of the final report from the House of Representatives' Select Committee investigating January 6, 2021, according to former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner.

Kirschner shared a video on YouTube on Friday offering his analysis of the committee's report and what it could mean for Trump, whom Kirschner describes as trying to "unconstitutionally retain the power of the presidency."

He argued that the contents of the committee's report meant there was enough evidence to prosecute the former president.

The former prosecutor outlined what he described as a "pressure campaign" that Trump had conducted against the Department of Justice (DOJ), state legislators, former Vice President Mike Pence and his own supporters.

"In a very real sense, he pressured his own base, his own supporters," Kirschner said. "He duped them. Now, many of them were people who were incapable of or unwilling to separate fact from fiction but they looked up to this man."

Kirschner went on to say that he was still examining the long report but: "This is now an indictment—conspiracy indictment—that can write itself."

"I mean, this is beyond a blueprint," he went on. "This is like, you know, GPS for prosecutors. All they have to do is follow the prompts, follow the trail, look at the evidence of crime that's been uncovered and documented by the January 6 committee—God bless them—and this is a criminal conspiracy indictment that writes itself."

The January 6 committee has made criminal referrals against Trump to the DOJ on charges of obstruction of an official proceeding, conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to make a false statement, and inciting, assisting, or aiding and comforting an insurrection.

The decision to charge Trump can only be made by the DOJ.

In its report, the January 6 committee alleged that Trump "or his inner circle engaged in at least 200 apparent acts of public or private outreach, pressure, or condemnation, targeting either State legislators or State or local election administrators, to overturn State election results."

The committee also said Trump made "multiple efforts" to contact witnesses before the committee and the report added: "The Department of Justice is aware of at least one of those circumstances."

The former president slammed the committee's report in a post on his Truth Social platform on Thursday.

"The highly partisan Unselect Committee Report purposely fails to mention the failure of Pelosi to heed my recommendation for troops to be used in D.C., show the 'Peacefully and Patrioticly' [sic] words I used, or study the reason for the protest, Election Fraud. WITCH HUNT!" Trump wrote.

Newsweek has asked former President Trump's office for comment.