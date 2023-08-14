Donald Trump Is 'Insulting' Iowa, GOP Leader Says

Iowa State House Majority Leader Matt Windschitl slammed former President Donald Trump for not participating in an interview with Governor Kim Reynolds at the Iowa State Fair.

The Iowa State Fair is a crucial event for presidential candidates hoping to build support ahead of the Iowa caucuses, the first nominating contest of the 2024 presidential election. But Trump, who is vying for the Republican nomination, declined to participate in a "Fair-Side" chat with Reynolds, whom he has criticized for remaining neutral in the Republican primary, rather than endorsing his campaign.

Windschitl, a Republican who has endorsed Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, condemned Trump for not attending the discussion with Reynolds in a column for The Gazette titled "Trump should stop insulting Iowans."

Windschitl wrote that Trump not participating in the chat "speaks volumes about Trump's view of Iowa, Iowans, our governor and our role in the primary process."

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Iowa State Fair on August 12, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa.

"Along with snubbing the Fair-Side Chat, Trump's mistreatment of Gov. Reynolds signals he has lost touch with the values and traditions that make Iowa unique," he wrote. "A real leader would humbly engage with our state's people and our state's leaders. They wouldn't be afraid to answer our governor's questions. They wouldn't duck and cover from a 'Fair Side Chat,' where Iowans get to hear from a potential future president directly."

The state plays an important role in the presidential nominating process through its Iowa caucus. Candidates who do well in this contest typically receive an influx of media coverage, as well as a fundraising boost, allowing them to build up their campaign ahead of other early-voting states such as New Hampshire or South Carolina.

Republicans have set the date for next year's Iowa caucus as January 15, 2024.

Windschitl said Trump's actions surrounding the "Fair-Side Chat" show a "petty vindictiveness unbecoming of a former president" and that is "disappointing" to his former supporters in Iowa.

"Donald Trump has thumbed his nose at some of our proudest traditions and insulted leaders and Iowans who have upheld those traditions with dignity and strength. His arrogant refusal to immerse himself in the Fair-Side Chat is simply another signal he's lost a step as a candidate — and that his streak of losing elections himself and bringing down the Republican Party is set to continue. Iowans support strong, mature leaders seeking to earn their vote, not fearful amateurs," he wrote.

What Do Polls Say About the Iowa Caucus?

Despite criticism from some state officials, Trump remains the frontrunner to win the Iowa caucus next January, according to recent polling. Surveys have shown conservative voters consolidate their support behind Trump amid his legal woes.

A New York Times/Siena poll conducted from July 28 to August 1 among 432 likely voters found Trump winning the state by double digits. Forty-four percent of respondents said they would support Trump, while 20 percent said they would back DeSantis.

Other candidates polled in the single digits. The survey had a margin of error of plus or minus 5.9 percentage points.