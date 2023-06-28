Donald Trump Suffers Polling Blow After Indictment Over Documents

The public holds a less favorable view of Donald Trump's actions following his recent legal battles, according to one poll.

A survey of 1,500 voters, conducted by Redfield & Wilton Strategies exclusively for Newsweek on June 25, found that fewer people now believe the legal issues facing the former president are "politically motivated," compared to a poll from April taken weeks after Trump pleaded not guilty to 37 felony charges as part of the falsifying business records investigation in New York.

The June survey was taken after Trump pleaded not guilty to 37 federal offenses as part of Special Counsel Jack Smith's classified documents probe, in which the former president is accused of retaining top secret and classified materials after he left the White House, then willfully obstructing the federal attempt to retrieve them.

Trump has frequently denied all wrongdoings in connection to the classified documents and "hush money" investigations, and frequently suggests they are politically motivated "witch hunts" aimed at derailing his 2024 chances.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump is introduced at the Oakland County Republican Party's Lincoln Day dinner at Suburban Collection Showplace on June 25, 2023 in Novi, Michigan. A poll has shown fewer voters now believe that the investigations into Trump are politically motivated. Scott Olson/Getty Images

When those responding to the survey asked which statement they agreed with more, 47 percent said that the legal issues Trump is facing are "primarily the result of his own actions which appear to have been illegal"—a 13-point increase from the April survey (34 percent).

In the June poll, a further 38 percent believe the investigations are the result of "politically motivated attacks" by Trump's opponents, down 19 points from the April results (57 percent).

The June poll also found that 42 percent of voters believe that Trump's handling of classified materials was "wrong and endangered national security," while one quarter (25 percent) said what Trump did was wrong, but did not pose a threat to national security.

The June poll found there was also a drop in the percentage of voters who believe the frontrunner in the GOP 2024 presidential primary should be allowed to run for president again if he is found guilty and imprisoned, compared to April.

In the June Redfield & Wilton Strategies survey, 26 percent said that Trump should be allowed to run for president again if imprisoned, while 58 percent said he shouldn't.

In comparison, 38 percent said he still should be allowed to run for the White House in 2024 in April's poll, with slightly fewer people saying he should not be allowed (51 percent) compared to June.

However, there are fewer voters who now believe that it would be a "good thing" for the country if Trump went to prison compared to April (35 percent to 43 percent).

There has also been a rise in the number of voters who believe it would be "bad" for the country if Trump went to prison between the two polls (33 percent to 39 percent).

The June poll also shows there has also been a drop in the number of people who "strongly support" (34 percent) or "support" (16 percent) the investigations into Trump compared to April (40 percent and 19 percent respectively).

