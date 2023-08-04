Donald Trump 'Irked' by Two Words Judge Said to Him in Court Hearing

Donald Trump was "irked" at being referred to as "Mr. Trump," rather than "President Trump," during his third arraignment in Washington, D.C. on Thursday, according to a senior CNN journalist.

The former president pleaded not guilty to four federal charges related to his attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election result during an approximately 30-minute appearance at the Elijah Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse in Washington, D.C.

Trump, front runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, is now facing 78 felony charges across three different cases. He has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, insisting the prosecutions against him are politically motivated. If he becomes the GOP's candidate, Trump's legal woes are likely to be a major factor in the 2024 presidential election, where polling indicates President Joe Biden is likely to be fighting for a second term as the Democratic candidate.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at Ronald Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, following an arraignment in a Washington, D.C., court on August 3, 2023. Trump was reportedly angered at not being referred to as "President Trump" by a judge. Tasos Katopodis/GETTY

Speaking on air from outside the Washington, D.C. courthouse, CNN journalist Kaitlan Collins said Trump was annoyed at how he had been addressed by a magistrate judge, who was assisting District Judge Tanya Chutkan with the case.

She commented: "I am told that the former president, one thing that irked him particularly was during that hearing today…was when the magistrate judge referred to him simply as 'Mr Trump.' That may not sound odd to anyone else but he is still referred to by his former title, President Trump, when he's at his Bedminster golf club in New Jersey as he is tonight, or at Mar-a-Lago."

A 25-second clip of Collins' remarks was posted on Twitter by the Acyn account, where it went viral, receiving more than 1.3 million views.

Newsweek has approached Donald Trump for comment via the online press inquiry form on his official website.

Collins: I am told that one thing that irked him particularly was during that hearing today when the magistrate judge referred to him as simply Mr. Trump pic.twitter.com/XPqoy8Wki8 — Acyn (@Acyn) August 4, 2023

On Thursday, Trump was charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights.

These all relate to Trump's bid to reverse the 2020 presidential election result, with the Republican firebrand continuing to insist the polls were rigged against him despite these claims being rejected repeatedly in court and by independent legal experts.



Speaking to reporters at Ronald Reagan National Airport, Trump said it was a "very sad day for America" with the case against him amounting to "persecution of a political opponent."

He added: "This is the persecution of the person that's leading by very, very substantial numbers…If you can't beat him, you persecute him or you prosecute him. We can't let this happen in America."

On March 30 Trump was indicted in New York on 34 counts of falsifying business records, related to a payment made to pornographic actress Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election. He has also been charged with 37 counts regarding claims he mishandled classified documents in Florida after leaving the White House. Trump insists he did noting wrong in both cases, and has pleaded not guilty to all charges that have been presented to the court.

Trump is also under criminal investigation in Georgia over claims he tried to illegally reverse the 2020 presidential election outcome in the state. This week police announced they are boosting security around the Fulton County Courthouse, according to the The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, sparking speculation a fourth indictment against the former president could be coming.