Donald Trump and Jack Smith Stared Each Other Down in Court: 'Tense Moment'

Donald Trump and Jack Smith stared at each other for quite a long time when the former president walked into court to be arraigned on Thursday, according to reporters in the building.

"This was one of those rare moments that you had Donald Trump physically in court, right in the same room as Special Counsel Jack Smith and the prosecutors who are charging him," reporter Katelyn Polantz, who was in the federal courtroom in Washington during the arraignment, told CNN on Thursday.

"And when he came into the room initially, he had a really clear view of Jack Smith, was essentially turned to face him directly, and looked at him for quite a long time," Polantz added. "Smith looked back, and they never shook hands. They never really nodded. It was quite a tense moment."

From left: former U.S. President Donald Trump at the Mid-America Center on July 7, 2023 in Council Bluffs, Iowa; and Special Counsel Jack Smith on August 1, 2023 in Washington, DC. The two men stared at each other for some time when in court. Scott Olson/Getty ; Drew Angerer/Getty

On Thursday, Trump was arraigned in a federal court in Washington over his efforts to overturn the result of the 2020 election. It was the first time the former president was physically present in court, despite this being his second federal case in a few months, and his third overall this year.

Trump is facing federal charges over his alleged mishandling of national security documents after leaving the White House. There are also criminal charges over hush payments made by his lawyer to porn star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election. The former president has pleaded not guilty in both cases.

On Thursday, Trump did the same to all charges accusing him of conspiring to overturn the 2020 election and hold onto power. He was allowed to leave the court without any traveling restrictions or bail, and his pretrial hearing has been set for August 28, as requested by his lawyers—the latest of the dates suggested by Magistrate Judge Moxila A. Upadhyaya.

Apparently, Jack Smith and Trump stared each other down. pic.twitter.com/L0SZk7LnVN — Acyn (@Acyn) August 3, 2023

Trump maintained an reportedly orderly behavior in court on Thursday, speaking respectfully to Judge Upadhyaya and, at the end, saying: "Thank you, your honor." Smith was reportedly still throughout the hearing, but smiled after Trump and his lawyers left the court and shook hands with some of the FBI agents who worked on the case, The New York Times reported.

The former president, while denying every charge against him, has previously called the special counsel deranged, identifying him as the man leading the political witch hunt against him.

"How can Deranged Jack Smith bring a case on January 6th., as ridiculous as it is anyway, when I have already won such a case, and been fully acquitted, in the U.S. Senate? In other words, I was Impeached on this, and WON!!! ELECTION INTERFERENCE & PROSECUTORIAL MISCONDUCT, all rolled up as one. We are truly a Nation In Decline!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Being the early frontrunner for the GOP presidential nomination, Trump has been portraying the case to his followers as another attempt by Democrats to take him down before the 2024 elections. This is in line with previous comments he made about investigations against him.

"This is a very sad day for America," he said at the airport in Washington before flying to New Jersey. "This is a persecution of a political opponent. This was never supposed to happen in America."

Newsweek has contacted Trump's lawyer John F. Lauro for comment by email on Friday.