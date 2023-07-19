Donald Trump Challengers Face Watershed Moment as Jan 6 Indictment Looms

Republican 2024 presidential hopefuls who have so far not overly criticized Donald Trump may be forced to change course when details about the former president's alleged January 6 and 2020 election indictment emerge.

Trump said on Tuesday that he had received a letter from Special Counsel Jack Smith's office. It told him that he is a target in the federal probe into attempts to overturn the last election. The investigation is also looking into the events that led up to the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021. The letter Trump received is a major indication that the former president is facing another criminal indictment while running for White House office.

Trump, the early frontrunner in the GOP presidential primary, accused the probe of "election interference" while attacking Smith as "deranged." Several news outlets, citing unmanned source family with the matter, reported that Trump may be accused of various offenses related to conspiracy to defraud the United States, violation of rights, and tampering with a witness, victim or an informant. Newsweek has no evidence of these accusations and has contacted Trump's office by email for comment.

Ron DeSantis sits next to Donald Trump in the Cabinet Room at the White House on December 13, 2018 in Washington, DC. Trump has been openly criticized by fellow GOP 2024 hopefuls, with others remaining loyal to the former president. Mark Wilson/Getty Images

In support, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, a 2024 hopeful, said during a New Hampshire campaign event that the former president was a victim of the "weaponization" of the Department of Justice.

This claim was echoed by Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who criticized the DOJ and the FBI and threatened to reduce the two agencies' staff salaries to zero. The powerful Republican told the Eric Bolling the Balance show on Newsmax on July 12 that Americans do not trust the DOJ and FBI and that they are "politically weaponized."

And businessman and investor Vivek Ramaswamy, a Trump-supporting 2024 GOP primary candidate, repeated his vow to pardon those convicted in relation to the January 6 attack if elected president, including Trump.

However, in the wake of the apparent emergence of the target letter, some GOP 2024 primary candidates, such as former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, spoke out against Trump and demanded he drop out of the race.

Former federal prosecutor and MSNBC legal analyst Joyce Vance wrote on Twitter that, when the latest rumored indictment against Trump is unsealed, some Republican 2024 hopefuls may decide to start heavily condemning the actions of the former president to boost their appeal to the general public.

"Prediction: Jack Smith evidence, or what we see of it in his indictment, will be much stronger than people are anticipating," Vance tweeted. "GOP presidential contenders who continue to shill for Trump will be forced to do an about face, perhaps not immediately, but it's coming."

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has been long considered the biggest challenger to Trump in the 2024 GOP primary. He spent months not retaliating to the string of attacks aimed at him by the former president, although has been more vocal in his criticism since he officially launched his White House bid in late May.

Speaking at a campaign event in South Carolina, DeSantis said that Trump "should have come out more forcefully" to tell his supporters to end the violence on January 6. However, the Florida governor added that any suggestion the former president should face charges over these actions is a "different issue entirely." DeSantis also recently told CNN that he does not believe it would be "good for the country" if Trump is criminally charged in connection with the Capitol riot.

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley served as United Nations ambassador under Trump. She gave a more direct criticism of the former president amid claims he received a target letter from federal prosecutors.

Speaking to Fox News, Haley said that Trump, who has already pleaded not guilty in Smith's classified documents case and in New York over falsifying business records allegations, is becoming too much of a "distraction."

"The rest of this primary election is going to be in reference to Trump: it's going to be about lawsuits; it's going to be about legal fees; it's going to be about judges; and it's just going to continue to be a further and further distraction," Haley said.

"And that's why I am running, is because we need a new generational leader. We can't keep dealing with this drama," Haley added.

Christie, a former Trump ally in the GOP, used the target letter to go after Trump once more, as the former New Jersey governor frequently has done during his 2024 campaign.

"As a former prosecutor, I want to see any potential indictment before I talk about the case against Donald Trump. That said, let me be clear: his conduct on January 6th proves he doesn't care about our country & our Constitution," Christie tweeted.

"He lost the election & instead of accepting it he tried to overturn the election, undermine democracy & provoked Jan 6. His lies have consequences. They lost us the midterms and will lose us 2024."

Hutchinson is another GOP 2024 candidate who has not shied away from attacking Trump. He called for the frontrunner to "immediately" suspend his campaign as he faces charges relating to the January 6 probe.

"While Donald Trump would like the American people to believe that he is the victim in this situation, the truth is that the real victims of January 6th were our democracy, our rule of law, and those Capitol Police officers who worked valiantly to protect our Capitol," Hutchinson said in a statement. "Anyone who truly loves this country and is willing to put the country over themselves would suspend their campaign for President of the United States immediately. It is disappointing that Donald Trump refuses to do so."

Former Texas Rep. Will Hurd also gave a scathing attack on Trump amid claims he is facing a new indictment.

"Jan. 6 was a dark day for democracy. Trump's inaction then, and now being a target in the investigation, proves he's not fit for office," Hurd tweeted. "Our country deserves leaders who will put the Constitution and the American people above all else."

Former Vice President Mike Pence, whose relationship with Trump fell apart in the wake of the January 6 attack, has not yet publicly commented on the apparent looming indictment. Other potential 2024 GOP primary hopefuls, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez or North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, have also not spoken out.